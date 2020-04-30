Michelle Obama Asks DC Residents To Stay Home After Barack Obama Went Golfing

Former First Lady Michelle Obama urged Washington, DC residents to stay home in a recorded video message released on Monday. As reported by Breitbart, Michelle’s message conflicts with the actions of her husband, Barack Obama, who recently went golfing.

“Remember, we urge you to stay home except if you need essential healthcare, essential food or supplies or to go to your essential job,” Michelle said. “Thank you and please stay home DC.”

The message comes just one day after Politico shared a picture of Barack playing golf in Gainesville, Virginia, where he is a member of the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club. According to PJ Media, the private, member-owned club is located at least 45 minutes from the Obama’s Washington, DC home. The publication noted that Politico didn’t seem interested in Barack’s decision to go out.

“Meanwhile, the rest of us little people are under threat of arrest and/or fines for nonessential travel or for violating social distancing practices. In Idaho, for example, a mother was arrested for taking her child to a closed playground.”

During his Wednesday show, Fox News host Tucker Carlson slammed Barack for his decision to golf in Virginia, where some golf courses reportedly remain open.

“It didn’t seem to occur to her that those standards might also apply to her family. And that’s why she didn’t mention essential trips to your country club.”

A social media account connected to Donald Trump‘s White House also posted a video that highlighted the discrepancy.

President Obama went golfing on Saturday, perhaps the same day that his wife Michelle Obama was recording this message to Americans ordering them to stay home. pic.twitter.com/gkYD5f0U6L — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) April 30, 2020

Barack has voiced support for social distancing, pointing to its role in bending the curve of coronavirus cases and easing the pressure put on medical professionals on the front lines. However, he ultimately claimed that the most vital solution is a robust testing and monitoring system applied at a nationwide scale.

The former president has also has maintained an active public presence amid the coronavirus pandemic. As reported by The Washington Post, Barack recently joined former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg and public health experts for a series of virtual meetings. The conversations were intended to help mayors in their battle against coronavirus as they face the possibility of their health care systems becoming overwhelmed by the pandemic. During the meetings, Barack reportedly encouraged governors to adhere to truthful, fact-based messaging, and keep an eye on the most vulnerable within their communities.

Last week, Barack appeared to criticize Trump’s response to COVID-19 and said the United States has yet to release a coherent plan to get a handle on the pandemic.