Tyra Banks Shows Off Incredible Bikini Body In Throwback Photo Shared By ‘Sports Illustrated’

Tyra Banks was featured in a new post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit on its Instagram account on Wednesday, April 29, in which she showed off her incredible bikini bod.

The magazine posted an artsy rendition by artist and photographer Kelly Maker of one of Banks’s photos from her spread in the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. The longtime America’s Next Top Model host faced the camera as she leaned forward slightly. She tilted her head back while smiling brightly at the onlooker.

The photo featured an image of a newspaper as the background with drawings of pink roses and buds sprouting all around Banks. In the original shot, which can be seen on Sports Illustrated‘s website, Banks wore a red two-piece bathing suit by KAOHS Swim. In this rendition, the bikini was altered to match the background, combining newspaper print, leaves and stems.

The bikini top had thin straps and an underwire structure. It featured a low neckline that put Banks’s cleavage front and center. The bottom half of the suit was U-shaped, with its side bands pulled up high on Banks’s body, baring her strong hips and legs.

Banks wore her bronze-colored hair styled down in loose waves that tumbled over her right shoulder. She wore a pair of silver hoop earrings and completed her look with a flattering makeup application that included shimmery eyeshadow and bronzer.

Since going live yesterday, the photo has attracted more than 22,300 likes and over 160 comments, as of the time of this writing. Many of Sports Illustrated‘s 2.1 million Instagram fans took to the comments section to pay homage to “Queen Tyra,” showering her with compliments.

“OH HELL YEAH,” one user raved, following the words with a string of crown emoji.

“WOW queen Tyra,” replied another fan, including a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Strong and Beautiful,” a third one chimed in, trailing the message with a couple of heart-eyes emoji and a few sparkly pink hearts.

“[Q]ueen @tyrabanks!! one of my favorites of yours, @kellymaker always such an inspiration!” added another, topping the reply with a sparkly pink heart emoji.

As The Inquisitr has previously reported, Banks made her return to modeling for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit last year, snagging a coveted spot on the cover at age 45. She flew to the Bahamas to shoot her spread, which was shot by Laretta Houston. Banks made history 24 years ago as the first black model to appear on the cover of the magazine issue. Her solo cover came the following year, and it went on to become the best-selling issue of the last three decades.