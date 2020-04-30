‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Roasted Online For Mistaking Janet Jackson For Ariana Grande

'Jeopardy!' contestant Alwin Hui is getting made fun of for his incorrect answer.

A Jeopardy! contestant named Alwin Hui is getting roasted online for mistaking singer Janet Jackson for Ariana Grande. The blunder took place during a episode that was pre-recorded but just aired on Wednesday evening, according to Fox News.

A video clip from the episode showing Hui’s incorrect response was later shared on the game show’s official YouTube page and before long it went viral. Fans of the show took to social media to poke fun at Hui and question how someone could confuse the two music icons that don’t look anything alike nor have much at all in common.

The category in which the mistake took place was “Billboard Music Artists” and Hui buzzed in to answer a question for $800. The clue was, “As the recipient of the 2018 Icon Award, she took ‘control’ & took to the stage in her first live TV performance in nearly a decade.”

Following the clue, a short clip of Jackson performing on stage surrounded by backup dancers was shown to further help spark contestants memories.

Hui offered his response of “Ariana Grande,” to which host Alex Trebek responded with a curt “Nope.”

Another contestant quickly buzzed in with the correct answer of Janet Jackson.

The reason Jeopardy! fans are likely so confused by Hui’s incorrect response is due to the many differences between Jackson and Grande. Jackson is 53-years-old while Grande is only 26-years-old. They have very different singing styles, different skin tones and voices. However, in the video shown to the contestants of Jackson performing, she was wearing her hair in a style similar to Grande’s infamous high ponytail.

The tweets began coming in hard and unyielding against Hui.

“I just watched a guy named Alwin on Jeopardy! call Janet Jackson Ariana Grande. What world IS THIS?!?!? #Jeopardy,” one person tweeted.

“This Jeopardy! contestant mistook @JanetJackson for @ArianaGrande thanks to her ponytail, thigh-high boots and oversized shirt,” tweeted another shocked fan.

Hui finished the game in third place, taking home $1,000. Fellow contestant Sarah Jett Rayburn finished with $34,400. As a result of Hui’s mistake, both the names “Ariana Grande” and “Janet Jackson” began trending on Wednesday evening on Twitter.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jeopardy! was originally filming without a live audience due to coronavirus concerns. However, when the deadly virus began to further spread, they shut down production completely in an effort to protect their contestants and staff. They have been shut down since mid-March and it is not certain when it will be safe enough for the show to begin filming again as normal.