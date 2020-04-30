Laci Kay Somers Rocks Tiny Bikini & Denim Jacket

Laci Kay Somers teased her 10.7 million followers in one of her latest Instagram story posts, wearing a skimpy bikini that showcased all of her curves. She posted the sizzling video on Wednesday, April 29.

In the clip, Laci jutted out one knee and popped her hip, accentuating her hourglass figure. The model pointed downwards with her fingers, encouraging fans to follow her. She looked directly at the camera, her intense gaze never wavering. At one point, she opened her mouth, showing off her pearly white teeth. She gave the camera a slight smile, the corners of her mouth turning upwards.

She posed at an angle, giving viewers somewhat of a side view of her look. She wore a revealing string bikini. The bright white hue of the swimsuit only served to make her already sun-kissed skin appear even tanner.

The cups of the bathing suit barely contained her voluptuous bust, which almost spilled out of the top. Her ample cleavage was on full display. She wore an acid wash denim jacket over the bikini top. The distressed coat was frayed at the bottom, and ended just below her chest.

Her toned and taut midriff was in full view, her diamond belly button piercing glinting in the light. Her bathing suit bottoms were cut dangerously low, but rode up high on her waist. The strings that tied the bottoms together hung down both hips, one tied into a bow, the other in a knot.

Her nails were lacquered with white polish, matching the swimsuit in color. She also paired the ensemble with a necklace.

As for her tresses, Laci’s part was slightly off-center and showed off dark roots. Her hair transitioned from a platinum blond hue to an icy gray midway through, giving her locks an ombre appearance. Her strands cascaded down her shoulders in curls, reaching the bottom of her jacket.

Her brows were groomed and shaped and arched high over her light blue eyes. Her feathery lashes curled upwards in a dramatic fashion. Her eyes were rimmed with kohl liner. Her contoured cheeks were brushed with bronzer, making her cheekbones pop. She wore a mocha hue on her plump pout.

As Laci Kay Somers fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the model frequently shares racy photos and videos on her Instagram grid and Instagram story. Her latest post prior to this one featured Laci bouncing around in a metallic sheer bodysuit that flaunted all of her ample assets.