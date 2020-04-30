Jair Bolsonaro Claims WHO Teaches Kids To Be Gay & Masturbate In Now-Deleted Facebook Post

On Wednesday, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro penned a now-deleted Facebook post where he accused the World Health Organization (WHO) of encouraging masturbation and homosexuality among young children, Raw Story reported.

“This is the World Health Organization whose advice on coronavirus some people want me to follow,” he reportedly wrote.

“Should we follow their education policy guidelines, too? For children zero to four years old: satisfaction and pleasure when touching their bodies, masturbation…. For children four to six years old: a positive gender identity… masturbation in early childhood, same-sex relations…. Nine to 12 years old: first sexual experience.”

Bolsonaro’s allegations appear to reference a 2010 guide called “Standards for Sexuality Education in Europe,” which was jointly published by the WHO’s European office and Germany’s Federal Centre for Health Education. Within the guide, Raw Story reports that parents and educators are advised that touching one’s body and sexual curiosity are healthy parts of young children discovering their bodies. However, as the publication notes, the guide does not include the information Bolsonaro shared.

Bolsonaro has clashed with the WHO since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. As many regions enter lockdown and practice social distancing, Bolsonaro has remained stubborn in his opposition over such preventative measures, calling the virus a “little flu.”

As The Inquisitr reported, Bolsonaro was allegedly admitted to the hospital earlier this month. When questioned about the nature of the visit, he evaded a serious dialogue and claimed he went to get ice cream and a pregnancy test. Before his curious hospital visit, reports suggested Bolsonaro tested positive for coronavirus, which his brother, Eduardo Bolsonaro, confirmed before walking back his statement and claiming the president tested negative.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro joined hundreds of protesters demonstrating against #COVID19 state lockdowns, after firing his health minister last week. He wore no mask and was visibly coughing. Brazil has 39,144 #coronavirus cases, the most in Latin America. pic.twitter.com/6EeHkPDrDV — AJ+ (@ajplus) April 20, 2020

According to Vox, Bolsonaro has repeatedly undermined Brazil’s response to coronavirus as state governors and hospitals attempt to battle the virus. He has encouraged citizens to return to work — against the recommendations of public health experts and governors — and flaunted social distancing requirements designed to slow the spread of the virus.

“The system was already overburdened before the coronavirus came along, and now the pandemic is putting even more pressure on those public hospitals, with the number of ICU beds running short in major cities,” the report reads.

Under Bolsonaro’s leadership, Axios reports that Brazil is headed for the worst recession it has ever faced. The publication claims that the country’s economy is falling apart due to COVID-19, which economists at Citi predict will cause the worst annual contraction in the county’s history at some point this year.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are 81,329 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Brazil and 5,628 deaths.