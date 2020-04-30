‘Too Hot To Handle’ Star Chloe Veitch Bares It All In Just Fishnet Stockings

Chloe Veitch, one of the stars from Netflix‘s hit show Too Hot To Handle, lived up to the series’ namesake on her Instagram Thursday afternoon.

The shot of her side profile shows the brunette bombshell with her arms behind her and her head tilted back, exposing her left breast and the side of her stomach. Her eyes are shut and her mouth is slightly opened, making for a risque facial expression. She is only seen in fishnet stockings and knee-high boots, with just her curly hair flowing down her back and in front of her chest. Her tresses barely cover her bust, which showed the camera way more than just underboob.

The photo is black and white, enhancing many of the simple details on her body including her tattoos. There is one visible on her upper left chest, and another can be seen on her left thigh. The photo studio Chloe tagged is called “Prasoon Studio,” a London-based studio owned by photographer Prasoon Jaiswal.

The breakout reality star only paired the fishnet stockings with a pair of thin black panties, making way for a view of her petite bum.

Although the photo is mostly natural and has no color, it looks like Chloe still opted for some glam makeup. She has some eyeshadow blended on her lids, in addition to the highlighter glistening on her cheek. She also went without jewelry, letting the body do the talking.

In the caption for the picture, she alluded to the spicy choice of photo by telling her followers she knew she would get their attention before telling them the real reason for her post.

“Now I’ve got your attention…,” wrote Veitch. “#Bekind & trust the universe. We are where we need to be at this moment in time, there is no point dwelling on the past nor the fearing the future. When you accept this and live in the now you will be given the greatest gift of all.. The present.”

Her fans were surely in “the present” as they showered her post with many likes and flame emoji. In just two hours after uploading, Chloe received over 150,000 likes and more than 1,500 comments.

“Really nice message and beautiful pic,” wrote one fan, with a heart-eyed emoji following.

“Too hot to handle rings true,” wrote another follower, adding shocked emoji.

“OMG,” exclaimed a third user, with several flame and heart-eye emoji. “You’re so beautiful!!!! this is too hot to handle.”

“Thank you for this, you’re an inspiration,” said a fourth fan, adding a simple heart after their text.