Instagram Model Lexi Kai Flashes Underboob In Tiny Red Top

Instagram model Lexi Kai has steadily uploaded steamy content to her page in recent weeks. She posed in a tiny red top which showed fans serious underboob, and wore tight white shorts for her latest update.

Lexi has been active on social media while obeying social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 crisis. Earlier this month she showed off her body in a red t-shirt and matching shorts. The model offered followers a couple shots of her sideboob in that photo set. This week she posted three photos in another scintillating red top that showed off her body.

For her most recent post, the 23-year-old stood against a white brick wall with her left leg raised up to rest her foot up. Lexi had bright blond hair in this shot which was a slight departure from her usual dirty blond look. The fitness model’s hair was parted and hung down beside her breasts. She had her right hand raised and held her hair in it.

Lexi’s eyes looked half-closed as she struck a sultry look across her face. She wore a cropped red t-shirt with the word “Popular” written across the front. Her top was so tiny it barely contained her assets which gave fans a view of her underboob. The Denver, Colorado native also wore tight-fitting white shorts which showcased her toned legs. Lexi’s tanned skin popped against the white backdrop. She tagged the location as San Diego, California, and added a heart as the caption. This was the third picture she uploaded in the same outfit.

The model’s 735,000 Instagram followers flocked to the post which earned over 9,400 likes since going live. Lexi also received over 420 comments. Her replies were swarmed with heart and heart-eye emojis from fans and various other models. Playboy model Maisa Kehl showed her appreciation with a comment, as did Instagram model Zoey Taylor.

“I love this and you,” fellow fitness model Jenny Rich wrote.

“Stunning as always beautiful,” a follower commented.

“You’re such a doll,” wrote another.

“Lexi 1, quarantine 0,” a fan joked in the replies.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Lexi has managed to stay fit while staying at home during the coronavirus outbreak. Last month she shared some at-home workout tips with her followers. Lexi outlined four exercises that targeted the lower body in the Instagram upload. The model wore a tiny red workout top in the instructional videos, and was joined by her mom who wore a blue and white workout outfit.