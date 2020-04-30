Jilissa Zoltko Spreads Her Legs In Skimpy Tan Bikini

Jilissa Zoltko made her 697,000 followers happy after she posted a three-photo update to Instagram on Wednesday, April 29. The 22-year-old rocked a light-colored two-piece that showcased her enviable assets and killer curves.

Jilissa appeared to be photographed at an unknown resort. In the first pic, she posed sideways, spreading her legs on the light gray cushioned sofa. She tugged at her bikini bottoms and tilted her head to the side with a slight smile on her face. The soft glow of the sun illuminated her flawlessly tanned skin, making it glow.

The second snap showed the model in a similar pose. This time, she looked away from the camera and appeared to be laughing at something. Nothing interesting was seen in the background, apart from the wooden and brick walls. In the third photo, she was still laughing, and while her head faced the camera, her eyes looked to the side. She leaned forward and used her right hand as support while she raised her left hand to grab a few strands of hair away from her face.

Jilissa rocked a tan bikini made of ribbed material. The top resembled a sports bra with a scoop neckline that displayed her decolletage. It had a tight fit that pushed her breasts up, showing more cleavage. She sported a pair of matching bottoms with a low-cut waistline that allowed her to show a lot of skin across her midsection. The swimwear exposed her taut tummy and the tiny waistband hugged her curvy hips, accentuating her slim waist.

She accessorized with two gold bangles and several rings. She wore her long blond hair down and left unstyled. She enhanced her beauty with a full face of makeup that included a matte foundation, well-defined eyebrows, several coats of black mascara, a hint of blush, and some pink color on her lips.

In the caption, Jilissa made her followers choose which of the three photos they liked best and added a monkey emoji. She also revealed that her swimwear was from White Fox Swim, by tagging the brand in the post and the photo.

Like many of her posts, this new addition proved to be a popular one. As of this writing, the share received more than 27,400 likes and over 460 comments. Fans dropped compliments in the comments section, while others chimed in with a string of emoji.

“I can’t decide because all of them look so good,” one of her fans commented.

“2 or 3 are my favorite because you look so happy,” wrote another admirer.

“All of them!!! You are literal perfection!!!!” added a third social media user.