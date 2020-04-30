Ashlee Simpson Is Pregnant With Her Third Child

Ashlee Simpson announced on Thursday that she is pregnant with her third child.

Ashlee shared a photo to Instagram of her and husband Evan Ross holding up a positive Clear Blue pregnancy test. She expressed her excitement that she was able to share the news with her fans.

The couple also called attention to how the current COVID-19 situation is affecting mothers. The caption mentioned how they are supporting March of Dimes to help women and their children get the help they need during the crisis. Evan also posted the same photo on his page sharing a similar caption.

This will be her second child with her husband, Evan. They are already parents to their 4 year-old daughter, Jagger, and they share Ashlee’s son, 11 year-old Bronx, from her previous marriage to Pete Wentz, according to Us Weekly.

Their Instagram posts were flooded with comments from friends and fans congratulating the couple.

“Jagger must be the happiest kid around. Congratulations for both of you, @realevanross????❤️ baby #3 is coming???? you look so beautiful,” said one user.

Celebrities also shared their excitement over the pregnancy announcement. Rachel Zoe left a bunch of heart emoji on the photo, and actress Ashley Greene also left a comment for Ashlee.

“Yay!!! Congrats beautiful!! ❤️,” she wrote.

Apparently, she has had baby fever for quite a while. The singer said that she wanted to expand her family back in March after seeing her her sister Jessica’s new baby girl for the first time.

“Oh my gosh, she is so cute,” she said of her new niece. “[Everyone is] amazing, so great. The kids were so cute — Jessica’s kids with their little baby sister. I’m not pregnant but it definitely gave me the [baby] fever a little bit,” cited People Magazine.

In an interview in 2018, the couple said they definitely wanted more kids, but weren’t exactly on the same page about just how many more.

“I want five more, she said one more,” Ross said in the interview.

The new parents are planning their work schedules around their children, saying that the kids will be with them “most of the time.”

Ashlee isn’t the only celebrity to post a pregnancy announcement during the COVID-19 quarantine. Other celebrities like Brittany Nassif and Gigi Hadid all have confirmed pregnancies within the last month, and Glee star Lea Michele is also reportedly pregnant.

The gender and the due date of the baby is yet to be revealed. Congratulations to the happy couple!