Kindly Myers Goes Braless Under Camo Vest & Sports Matching Panties

Kindly Myers’ most recent social media share shows her living up to her “Professional Smokeshow” status. The Kentucky-born model took to her Instagram account earlier today to share a sizzling snap that captured her in a racy camo look.

The blond bombshell was posed in profile in the middle of a desert with sand that stretched as far as the eye could see. Kindly directed fans to a link in her bio in her geotag but did not share her exact location. The photo captured the former Army National Guard member going back to her roots while flaunting her fit figure in an all-camo outfit that set pulses racing.

Kindly went braless for the look, and she looked like a smokeshow. Her top featured a camo vest that barely covered her ample assets while exposing plenty of sideboob. Several brown straps made up the front and sides of the garment while an American flag was sewn onto the front in between her chest. Its thick straps sat snug on her shoulders, and the piece clasped together on her side with a large brown buckle. Kindly held a matching clutch in front of her with both hands.

Her bottoms were just as racy and boasted the same military print. The sizzling number exposed her pert derriere almost in its entirety while her fit legs were also able to be seen. It featured a thick band in addition to a thin band around her hips, drawing attention to her trim midsection and toned tummy. Another piece of fabric with a brown buckle hung from the side of her panties and went out of view from the photo.

She opted for plenty of glam in her desert-chic look, including an application of blush and glittery highlighter as well as a nude lip. Kindly covered most of her face with a pair of oversized aviators, but her defined brows were still on display. She wore her dirty blond tresses pulled back in a high, flirty ponytail and added several curls to her voluminous locks.

Kindly paired the striking shot with a simple caption, and her followers absolutely loved the update. The photo has already accrued over 17,000 likes and 200-plus comments in three hours.

“Great shot of you. You look incredible,” one fan complimented alongside a series of flame emoji.

“The enemy doesn’t stand a chance,” added another, referencing her attire.

“All I have to say is “Dang” that’s hot,” a third follower gushed, including many heart emoji in their comment.