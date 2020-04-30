Eminem Opens Up About Quarantine, Offers Support To Detroit Healthcare Workers

Eminem provided 400 spaghetti meals to healthcare workers.

Like most people across the nation, rapper Eminem, who’s real name is Marshall Mathers, is hunkered down in quarantine in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. In a recent interview, the rapper explained how he’s dealing with quarantine. He also offered support to Detroit healthcare workers working on the frontlines to fight the pandemic, according to NME News.

While many people might be getting stir crazy by having to stay at home week after week, Eminem is used to it. Because of his fame he has become used to being something of a recluse, avoiding public places so as not to be swamped by paparazzi and fans. He even considers himself “quarantined by fame”, he explained to journalist Sway Calloway.

“Fame has definitely over the years kinda already had me quarantined, but it’s the fact of knowing that you can’t really go out and we can’t move like how we normally move. It’s not just the same thing for me every day that it always is. There’s something to be said about knowing that you can’t go out and do certain things. It’s not the same when you can’t do a lot of your regular routines and sh*t, and going to the studio is like my outlet. We can’t really get in and do much, so I’ve just been writing.”

Even though Eminem is not able to leave his Detroit, Michigan home, he’s been keeping busy doing what he can to help others during this difficult time. In addition to selling some of his own expensive shoes through social media, he also offered a helping hand to doctors and nurses.

According to CNN, Eminem distributed 400 packaged spaghetti dinners to Detroit doctors and nurses. The meals were called Mom’s Spaghetti, an obvious reference to the rapper’s hit song “Lose Yourself.” Eminem, as well as the Marshall Mathers Foundation, paid for the distribution of the meals.

The dinners came in clear, plastic containers with a sticker of a heart with a fork going through it. A second sticker included a thank you note to those working on the frontlines to save lives, putting their own health at risk.

Eminem has not yet spoken out about the home invasion he experienced earlier this month. As The Inquisitr previously reported, on April 6 of 2020 the rapper confronted 26-year-old Matthew David Hughes who broke into his home. Even though Eminem has a team of security guards, they were not aware that Hughes had broken in until he was already in the living room.