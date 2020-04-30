Stephanie Sanzo Shows Of Chiseled Figure In Black Crop Top And Shorts In Newest Instagram Upload

Stephanie Sanzo flaunted her chiseled frame in the most recent photo on her Instagram page and shared some fitness advice along with it. In the shared photo, the Australian fitness model rocked a snug crop top which did a great job of showing off her taut abdominal muscles. She paired that with matching shorts that emphasized her defined quadriceps and hips.

Stephanie wore her blond hair in a braid in the photo and swept it over one shoulder. She left some tendrils out of the hairstyle which helped to draw the viewer’s eye to the black rectangular spectacles she sported.

Perhaps in an effort to encourage her fans to stick to their fitness goals, Stephanie wrote five workout tips in her caption. After stressing that fitness routines should be simple, she suggested training three days per week, and to focus on doing “compound movements,” like squats, overhead presses, deadlifts, and rows. She also recommended training each muscle group for 10 reps over a week and to switch high and low rep counts, every other week.

The photo has been liked more than 30,000 times so far and more than 350 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans shared their reaction to the post.

“You remind me of a super woman, which you are,” one person wrote before adding a red heart emoji to their comment.

“You’re like my main motivation when it comes to training legs,” another Instagram user added.

“I’m extremely impressed with your hard work and dedication. The results are absolutely breathtaking!”

Others also said that they enjoyed seeing Stephanie in glasses which she doesn’t typically wear in her uploads.

But one commenter seemed to take issue with the workout advice that Stephanie offered.

“Yes, we know this but in lockdown, not everyone has access to gyms to overload etc,” they wrote.

Stephanie hasn’t responded to the comment, as of this writing.

Stephanie often shared motivational messages along with Instagram photos of her gym-honed body.

“DISCIPLINE is doing what you know needs to be done, even though you don’t want to,” she wrote in the caption of a photo she uploaded four days ago.

In the shared image, she sported a gray sports bra and matching leggings and flexed one arm to show off her biceps with her other arm tensed to accentuate her defined triceps.

The photo has been liked more than 50,000 times and over 600 Instagram users have commented on it.