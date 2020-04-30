Sofia Bevarly Teases Fans & Unzips Front Of Swimsuit To Reveal Ample Cleavage

Sofia Bevarly sent temperatures soaring with her latest Instagram update. The model shared a series of photos that featured her unzipping the front of her bathing suit to reveal her voluptuous chest.

Sofia’s swimsuit was white and it featured a zipper down the front that went well past her waist. The bathing suit had a halter-style neck and high-cut legs.

The model wore a light application of makeup that included eyeliner, a light coat of mascara, and blush on the apples of her cheeks. She also wore a light shade of lipstick. She accessorized with hoop earrings and a large ring on her index finger.

Sofia’s update consisted of four pictures that captured her standing in a doorway, presumably in her home. Part of a bed was visible behind her.

In the first snapshot, Sofia wore a sultry expression on her face while she playfully pulled down the zipper, revealing her cleavage. She held her other hand up to the side of her neck while squeezing her breasts together.

Sofia stood with both of her arms extended with her hands on the side of the door in the second picture. She smiled and tilted her head. The pose accentuated her hourglass shape as well as her toned thighs.

The third image featured Sofia with her hand on the zipper. She held her other hand on her while she flashed a big smile.

Sofia was back to showing off her chest in the last photo. She had a serious expression on her face as she placed her hands on the side of the door. The zipper on the suit was raised, highlighting the shape of her bustline.

The post got a lot of love, garnering more than 21,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it.

In the caption, she asked her followers were good.

Most of them replied that they were certainly better after looking at her pictures.

“Better, after seeing these. You’re gorgeous,” one admirer wrote.

“Good is an understatement compared to the feeling I get when I look at you,” quipped a second Instagram follower.

“Darlin you are good for everyone’s mental health! We’re all doing better when you post these beautiful pictures,” a third fan chimed in.

“An absolutely stunning and beautiful young lady with a gorgeous looking body,” commented a fourth follower.

Sofia has not let being quarantined stop her from sharing sexy content. Not too long ago, she flaunted her curves in a sexy polka dot bikini.