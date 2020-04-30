Kara Del Toro Soaks In The Sun While Wearing Green Floral Bikini On Instagram

Kara Del Toro showed off her stunning body in a new post on Instagram on Thursday afternoon. In a series of photos on her feed, the model rocked a green, floral bikini that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her curves.

The photos showed Kara laying out in the grass on a white blanket. She posed with a book and a knitted bag. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shone down on Kara and highlighted her tan skin. Her muscles looked better than ever in her tiny swimwear.

Kara’s look included a triangle-shaped, tie-front top covered in white flowers. The tight-fitting fabric barely contained her ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. In addition, the low-cut sides showed off a fair amount of sideboob.

Kara’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and matching U-shaped bottoms. The front of the bikini remained low on Kara’s waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. The high cuts and cheeky backside showed off her pert derriere and long, lean legs.

Kara accessorized her outfit with layered necklaces and a pair of brown sunglasses. She also appeared to be sporting some subtle makeup, including pink blush, bright highlighter, and pink lipstick. Kara wore her long, brown hair down in luscious waves.

The first photo showed Kara laying on her back on the blanket as she arched her body in a way that further accentuated her figure. She raised her arms above her head, which pushed her cleavage out of her top. The second shot showed Kara on her stomach, giving fans a view of her round booty. She read her book as the sun washed over her.

Finally, in the third photo, Kara leaned back on her arms and flexed her killer ab muscles. She pointed her pins out and looked off-camera.

Kara’s post garnered more than 18,000 likes and nearly 250 comments, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“I love all three photos,” one fan said with heart-eye emoji.

“You are sooooo gorgeous,” another user added.

“So very very beautiful,” a third follower wrote.

Kara always knows how to drive her fans wild. Earlier this week, she went completely nude as she draped a white shirt over her chest.