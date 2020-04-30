Nata Lee Puts Pert Derriere On Display In Playful New Video For Instagram

Russian bombshell Nata Lee, who is regarded by many as the “World’s Sexiest DJ,” captured hearts on social media on Thursday, April 30, after she posted a new sexy video of herself. The internet sensation shared the post with her 5 million followers on Instagram, and it quickly caught the attention of thousands.

The 21-year-old model was recorded outside on a snowy day as majestic mountains filled the background behind her. She exuded a playful yet seductive vibe while she switched between a number of moves for the camera, mostly posing from her backside. Her long blond hair did not appear to be styled as it cascaded down her back in slight, natural-looking waves.

Furthermore, the model appeared to be rocking just a bit makeup that brought out her natural beauty in the video, including eyeliner, a nude lipstick, and sculpted eyebrows. However, it was her killer curves that stole the show as she displayed them in a comfortable, but eye-catching ensemble.

Up top, Nata opted for a long-sleeved gray hoodie, which featured two strings in the front that the model could be seen tugging on throughout the video. Despite the comfortable garment being a bit loose, it still managed to highlight Nata’s full-figured chest. Furthermore, the hoodie displayed some of her slim core given that it was cropped.

The stunner combined the cozy hoodie with a pair of matching gray pants that appeared to be made out of a soft, stretchy material. The bottoms did not leave much to the imagination as they were extremely tight and flaunted Nata’s curvaceous figure, particularly her pert derriere and hips. Furthermore, the pants’ high-waisted design directed eyes towards her midriff.

Nata finished the look off with a gray wool hat, and a pair of beige snow boots that featured a fur trim.

In the post, Nata revealed that the snap was taken in Austria. In the caption, she asked her fans if they were in a “spring mood” or a “winter mood.”

The sultry video was met with a great deal of support from the beauty’s fans, garnering more than 40,000 likes just 30 minutes after going live. More than 400 followers also quickly took to the comments section to overload Nata with compliments and praise on her beauty, her body, and her outfit.

“Absolute goddess, perfection,” one user commented.

“So lovely,” chimed in a second fan.

“Exquisite,” a third admirer proclaimed.

“Beautiful body,” a fourth individual chimed in.

Nata has served up some very sexy content on her social media account as of late. On April 29, she left fans stunned after she sported a tiny white top and a barely there thong that displayed her bodacious derriere, per The Inquisitr. The image accumulated nearly 300,000 likes.