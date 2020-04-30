Dasha Mart Goes Braless In A Skintight Nude Top & Leather Shorts

On Thursday, Dasha Mart showed off her killer curves in a double Instagram update that saw her rocking a clingy nude top. The Playboy hottie ditched her bra, unabashedly flaunting her buxom assets in the snug number, which she teamed up with chic black leather shorts.

The sizzling blonde, who recently made a splash with her fans by posing in sexy lingerie on Instagram, left little to the imagination in the racy top, which appeared to be almost semi-sheer due to its skin-toned palette and skintight fit. The item was a strappy, one-shoulder design that fit her like a glove, emphasizing the model‘s famously shapely chest and showing a tantalizing glimpse of cleavage.

Dasha wore the top tucked in her pants, which were secured with a stylish lace-up panel in the front. The sleek leather shorts were further adorned with zipper details running horizontally across the hip area, well below the small side pockets. The high-rise pants had a wide waistband that accentuated her trim physique, and hugged her hips, while also showing off her thighs.

The Russian beauty accessorized with a matching Christian Dior purse — a satchel bag featuring a thick, richly ornamented shoulder strap and which bore the label’s logo in large, gold lettering. She added height to her lithe frame with open-toed Perspex heels, which showed off her flawless white pedicure that coordinated with her pointy manicure. She added some bling with massive hoop earrings and a pair of dainty rings, which she wore on her thumbs.

Dasha’s glam was also on point, as the Bang Energy babe sported a face-full of makeup that included long lashes, a pink shade on her lush lips, and plenty of blush and highlighter. She wore her long, golden hair parted in the center and brushed over her shoulders. Her brown roots showed through and transitioned into blond, giving her tresses a slight ombre look.

Snapped outdoors, Dasha posed in front of a Bulgari store. The post was tagged in the Miami Design District, offering a glimpse at the area’s iconic modern architecture.

In the first photo shared with fans, the bombshell put her incredible figure on full display, showing off her endless pins as she delicately put one leg in front of the other. The model was not looking at the camera but rather glanced down at her feet, coquettishly brushing a lock of hair out from her field of view with her fingers.

The second snap was closely cropped to her hourglass curves, offering a stunning view of her unrestricted bust. This time around, the gorgeous blonde fixed the lens with an intense gaze, parting her lips in a provocative way.

Dasha made her caption all about the coronavirus lockdown, asking fans where they plan to travel once the borders open. After that initial phrase, the model penned the rest of her caption in Russian, with a Google translation revealing that she was missing the ocean and attending sporting events.

As expected, Dasha floored followers with the hot look, reeling in more than 16,800 likes and 415 comments in the first three hours of posting. While the majority of messages were also in Russian, some of her English-speaking fans also chimed in.

“Perfection,” wrote one person, adding a string of flattering emoji.

“Those legsss,” gushed another follower, leaving a heart-eyes emoji and two drooling-face emoji.

“Love this outfit,” remarked a third fan, ending with a fire emoji.

“Love the outfit and purse,” agreed a fourth Instagrammer, adding a handbag emoji, followed by a pair of heart and fire emoji.