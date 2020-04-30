Kayla Moody Goes Topless & Flaunts Bombshell Booty In Insanely Short Daisy Dukes

Kayla Moody took to Instagram to tease her fans with another scandalous snap that showed off her killer figure. The sexy photo update marked the model’s second post of the day and highlighted her enviable assets.

The “hot military wife” was seen lounging in front of a wall covered with large wooden boards. She geotagged her location in Ocala, Florida, where she faced her backside to the camera and looked down at the ground with an alluring stare. The photo was taken by Orlando-based photographer, Roger Lister, and she made sure to credit him in the caption of the post. In the picture, Kayla sizzled in an incredibly skimpy outfit that did nothing but favors for her hourglass silhouette.

The model opted to ditch her top for the steamy update, exposing ample cleavage and sideboob. She placed her hand over her NSFW parts while leaving little to the imagination and letting it all hang out. Kayla covered a large portion of her side with her left arm, but her bronze back and sculpted shoulders were able to be seen in their entirety.

To up the ante even further, the Instagram model wore a pair of ridiculously short Daisy Dukes. Kayle rolled the waistband of the garment, making the dark wash denim dangerously short. The pockets sat on the top half of her booty while the shorts’ frayed edges tucked into her bottom like a thong. Thanks to the rolled waistband and short cut, her bombshell booty, and shapely thighs were full display.

Kayla wore plenty of glam for the photo-op and was able to highlight many of her enviable features. She wore defined brows that were a shade darker than her platinum blond locks. Kayla also added a bold application of mascara and a hint of eye shadow. She framed her face with a dusting of blush and highlighter, which also added some shimmer to her look. The beauty wore a soft pink hue on her lip and styled her long blond locks in loose, beachy waves that spilled messily on her back.

As with many of Kayla’s posts, this one was showered with love from her adoring fans. The upload has already garnered over 4,000 likes and over 150 comments.

“Only love my love because you are love,” one follower raved alongside a series of pink hearts.

“Absolutely beautiful woman and very sexy lady absolutely fabulous woman,” another fan gushed.

“Jaw-dropping perfection,” another social media user wrote with a trio of flame emoji.