Kendall Jenner Fires Back At Fans Saying She’s Been ‘Passed Around’ By NBA Players

Kendall Jenner had a vulgar response for fans who shamed her for dating multiple NBA players. The model went on Twitter and explicitly said she controls who she does and does not date.

As covered by The Inquisitr, TMZ shared photos of Jenner on a quarantine road trip with Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker in Arizona. The All-Star guard was romantically linked to Jordyn Woods in the past. Jenner and Booker claim they went on the trip as friends but rumors circulated that the two are dating.

TMZ tweeted out the story, and according to Total Pro Sports, one Twitter user responded with a video of a young child being thrown back and forth by a group of men.

“NBA players passing around Kendall Jenner,” the user wrote.

A female fan came to the defense of the 24-year-old model.

“Maybe she passing them around,” she wrote with a shrug emoji.

Jenner noticed the female fan’s tweet and retweeted it with her own comment. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star implied she was the one dictating which NBA players she ended up dating.

“They act like i’m not in full control of where i throw this c*och,” Jenner replied to her 29.1 million Twitter followers.

The strongly-worded tweet quickly went viral and earned over 670,000 likes and 100,000 retweets. Jenner’s unapologetic response also received more than 6,900 replies as her mentions were flooded with comedic gifs.

“I just know Khloe ghost wrote this tweet,” one follower responded.

Several female fans pointed out the double-standard of men being celebrated for dating multiple partners, and females being chastised for the same behavior.

“Why is it men can date whoever they like but when women are weighing up their options we get criticized?” a Twitter user asked.

“Males always trying to tell a woman what she can do with her body and a woman always hating knowing damn well they throw their c*och around too,” another female fan wrote.

“Strong contender for tweet of the decade,” one follower said about Jenner’s tweet.

Her sister Kylie Jenner agreed with the sentiment. Kylie quoted her sister’s tweet and tweeted praise for it.

“lmfao tweet of the year,” the younger Jenner wrote.

Kylie’s response went viral as well with over 247,000 likes and 21,000 retweets.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Booker used to date Woods, who is a former close friend of Kylie’s. The two had a falling out after Woods allegedly tried to kiss NBA forward Tristan Thompson, who is Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend.