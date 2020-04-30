Kylie Jenner Wishes Ex Travis Scott A Happy Birthday: “We Went Half On Greatness”

The proud mother gushed about Stormi's "dada" in an Instagram post celebrating his birthday.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may still be on a break from their relationship, but Kylie is still making it know how much she loves her former beau and father of their two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

In a post to her Instagram on Thursday, the reality star posted 10 different photos and videos of Scott, giving followers a peek into their adorable ways of co-parenting.

In the caption, Kylie called Travis “daddy of the year” before giving him well wishes for his 28th birthday.

“I’m slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that storm is a daddy’s girl,” wrote Jenner, continuing to praise Scott for helping them raise “the most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby.” She also added that Stormi is the best gift Scott could have given her.

The first photo in the series showed Scott lifting their little girl over his shoulder, while he flashes a proud grin. The two seemed to be hanging out in Stormi’s playroom. The second flick was just a photo of Scott sitting in a golf cart with his eyes closed, smiling at the camera.

Jenner’s third image of choice was a family photo at the premiere of Scott’s 2019 Netflix documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly. The former power couple was all dressed up in glam while holding Stormi up for a photo op.

The fourth upload is a video of the family in bed, with Scott telling Stormi she can “run but can’t hide,” and she proceeds to crawl to the camera as she shouts “dada” with many laughs following. The next picture paints a beautiful scene from Kylie’s 22nd birthday on a superyacht as they sailed the Mediterranean — both Travis and Stormi’s backs are to the camera when this beautiful shot was captured. The father and daughter gazed at the beautiful scenery.

The sixth photo shows Stormi and Travis in a car as he embraces his daughter. The next photo is more intimate, showing us a flick of Kylie in the hospital bed holding a newborn Stormi while talking to Travis. The following two photos include the daddy-daughter duo playing with an iPad, and a big smile from dad as Stormi looks on at her surroundings, holding a balloon animal.

The last video Kylie uploaded may be the cutest. The recording shows Travis and Stormi on a bike — Stormi strapped to a bike seat behind dad, of course, riding casually. When Stormi spots Kylie recording, she flashes an adorable laugh.

Kylie and Travis have been co-parenting pretty well since their amicable split. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the two spent Easter with proud mother and grandmother, Kris Jenner.