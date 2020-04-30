Ashley Graham Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Red Bikini For ‘Sports Illustrated Swim’ Photo Shoot

Ashley Graham made an appearance on Sports Illustrated Swim‘s Instagram account on Thursday, much to the delight of her fans. In a video on the publication’s feed, the model posed by the ocean in an incredibly tiny, red bikini that left little to the imagination.

The video showed Ashley standing in the wet sand as the ocean water rolled onto the shore and pooled around her ankles. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day with few clouds in the sky as the rays shone down on Ashley and highlighted her tan skin. Her curves looked better than ever in the skimpy swimwear.

Ashley’s look included a triangle-shaped bikini top with strings that tied around her neck and back. The top’s plunging neckline did little to contain the model’s ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. In addition, a fair amount of sideboob was on display via the open back design.

Ashley’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching U-shaped thong. The front of the thong remained low on Ashley’s waist to show off her abs, while the strings tied up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. The high-cut sides exposed her shapely legs and pert derriere.

Ashley did not wear any accessories with her swimwear, but she did appear to be wearing a natural makeup look. Her glam included contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, and a nude lip color. She styled her long, brown locks down in messy waves, which blew in the wind.

The video opened with Ashley prancing along the beach and pointing her toes, which elongated her pins. She turned to the side and arched her back in a way that further accentuated her figure. She stuck her round booty out and tugged at her bikini strings.

In the caption, SI Swim asked fans to imagine themselves on the beach with Ashley.

SI Swim‘s post garnered more than 15,000 likes and nearly 40 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with Ashley’s fans. Many of the publication’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“You are great honey!” one fan said.

“You are gorgeous,” another user added.

“Ashley is a curvy queen,” a third follower wrote.

Ashley’s fans know that she can pull off any look. On her own feed last month, she looked stunning in a bare-faced selfie with her baby, which her followers loved.