Laci Kay Somers Hops Around In A Metallic Bodysuit

Laci Kay Somers brought the heat in her latest Instagram upload, posing in a sheer, lingerie bodysuit that showcased her voluptuous cleavage.

She bounced towards the camera in the sexy video, holding onto the straps of the ensemble as she did so. She pursed her plump pout. She then folded her arms and hugged her midriff. She tilted her head upwards, opening her mouth slightly and giving her followers a peek at her pearly white teeth. Her intense gaze never wavered.

As she hopped, fans got a glimpse at her entire ensemble, which was a sheer, steel gray emblazoned with sparkles. The bodysuit boasted a halter top that wrapped around the back of her neck. Her curvaceous chest was the focal point of the video, her buxom bust nearly falling out of the skintight outfit.

The bust of the one-piece was an opaque charcoal shade that glittered. The midriff of the bodysuit was entirely see-through, save for a ribbon that cinched halfway down the ensemble. Intricate silver appliques dotted the sides. Laci’s diamond belly button ring glinted in the light.

She wore an animal Instagram filter, one that gave her teddy bear ears, a tiny nose, and round, tortoise shell glasses. Her icy blue eyes also appeared bigger, her skin super smooth.

Laci’s blond-gray hair tumbled down one shoulder in waves, ending at her midriff. The rest of her tresses were tossed behind her back.

Her shaped brows arched high over the glasses. Her feathery lashes fanned out and curled upwards in dramatic fashion. Her contoured cheeks were brushed with bronzer, which made her cheekbones pop. She wore a matte, Barbie pink hue on her lips.

Laci’s 10.7 million Instagram followers loved her latest look, and flocked to the comments section of the post to tell her so.

“Beautiful!!!” exclaimed one fan, adding two red hearts.

“Gorgeous,” declared another, punctuating their comment with a crown.

“HOLY MOLY!!!” wrote a social media user in all caps, including a smiley face blowing a kiss.

“You’re so cute,” complimented a fourth follower.

As of press time, the clip garnered more than 137,800 likes and 1,347 comments.

Laci Kay Somers frequently shares racy and revealing photos on her Instagram account. One of her latest shots featured the model clad in black lingerie. She tugged on the side of her tiny panties, which boasted an animal-print design and several cutouts. She wore a super low-cut top that showed off her bust, which threatened to spill out of the risqué top.