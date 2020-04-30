Eminem Confronts Man Who Broke Into His House

A man slipped past Eminem's security and made his way into the rapper's living room.

Rapper Eminem reportedly came face to face with a home intruder earlier this month at approximately 4 a.m. in his Detroit, Michigan mansion. Information regarding the invasion and the intruder has only recently been released, according to TMZ.

Eminem’s home is heavily secured, so much so that it should be incredibly difficult for someone to break in. Not only does he live in a gated community, but has his own security team standing by. Nevertheless, 26-year-old Matthew David Hughes was able to not only enter the gated neighborhood, but slip past Eminem’s security and make it all the way into the rapper’s home.

Hughes reportedly used a paving stone to break open a window and climb into the home while Eminem was sleeping. When the glass broke and alarm went off, it awoke Eminem. The rapper got out of bed to investigate and confronted Hughes in his living room. The guards eventually become aware of the situation and detained the suspect. Hughes was later arrested and taken into custody. He faces charges of first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of a building. These are both felonies that combined could earn the suspect as many as 25 years behind bars.

Thus far, it appears that Hughes was not looking to steal anything from Eminem’s property but rather wanted to meet him face to face. He is currently being held at the Macomb County Jail in Mt Clemens, Michigan under a whopping $50,000 bond.

Inside sources originally told TMZ that Eminem’s security guards were sleeping when Hughes broke into the home. However, they later clarified that they meant this in the figurative sense, explaining that the guards were not paying attention when Hughes entered the property.

Fox News Detroit were able to confirm that the incident occurred on April 6, 2020 as can be seen on jail records. However, they are still waiting for a public statement from local police regarding the incident and the current status of the case. They were able to obtain a copy of Hughes mugshot. In the photo, the suspect wears a black hoodie with a blue face mask hanging around his neck.

