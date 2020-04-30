Cristina Cuomo Responds To The Backlash Over Her Clorox Bath, Says She Doesn’t Know What It Did

Chris Cuomo's wife is an advocate for trying any treatment that might work when it comes to the coronavirus.

Cristina Cuomo is on the mend following being diagnosed with the coronavirus. In a new interview with People, the wife of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo said that she and her son Mario are both feeling “so much better” after testing positive for the virus more than two weeks ago.

“I have to say, the fear I had going into it was far greater than the fear I had while I was in it. I think there’s so much anxiety right now around this virus, and part of it is the fear of knowing there’s no vaccine, and there’s no proven cure or treatments,” Cristina said.

Cristina tested positive for the virus 18 days after Chris had been diagnosed. Following his diagnosis, Cristina said that she tried to keep Chris confined to the basement, but that because there was no door, it was easy for the virus to continue to spread. As of yet, their daughters Bella and Carolina have not shown any symptoms.

Cristina explained that one of the reasons she decided to share the treatments she was using to deal with the virus in her online magazine The Purist was to assuage the fears people may have around the virus.

Although that may have been her intention, Cristina’s post faced a backlash after she recommended expensive herbal medicines, a $300 Vitamin C drip, and taking a Clorox bath. In speaking with People, Cristina said that she understood why the backlash had happened.

“There’s a huge opposition against holistic medicine, I get that,” she said.

The treatments that she suggested do not have any backing from peer-reviewed studies, and are not used by Western doctors. Still, Cristina argues that if something could work, it’s worth a try. She also made clear in her post that none of the treatments she had recommended should be used without consulting a doctor or naturopath.

With respect to her treatments, Cristina said that she couldn’t know for sure whether they had worked.

“Who knows if it worked or what it did, but I know that in nine days, I got most of that virus out of my system,” she says.

Cristina continued by saying that, because the virus didn’t have a vaccine or cure, her goal was to learn as much about as she possibly could. She also said that she consulted her regular doctor on treatment, and that she wasn’t advocating her course of treatment as a solution for everyone. Instead, she wanted to offer her account as one piece of anecdotal evidence.