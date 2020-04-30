Spoilers For Thursday’s ‘General Hospital’: Trina & Cameron Struggle While Dev’s Back In Port Charles

Viewers will get to see more of the teen squad again during Thursday’s episode of General Hospital. Spoilers suggest that Trina and Cameron will have a discussion about where they see their dynamic heading next, and Dev is popping up again after some time out of the picture.

The sneak peek posted on Twitter reveals a few tidbits about what is coming with the teens during the show airing on April 30. Trina and Cameron will be together somewhere, serious expressions on their faces. Trina will say that she can’t do “this” anymore, and Cam will purse his lips as he listens to her and looks away.

What is it that Trina is talking about here? Fans are anxious to see what comes next for these two after that kiss they shared. However, Trina’s frustrations she’s expressing to Cameron may be about something entirely different.

Trina has been through a lot over the past couple of months and she is still angry and grieving. She has been leaning on Cameron since they endured their kidnapping by Cyrus’ men together, and he has listened to her vent her frustrations over Jordan and Curtis in regard to her dad. It could be that what she feels she can’t do right now is still related to all of this rather than something specific about her relationship with Cam.

Answers regarding Trina and Cameron’s complex relationship may not emerge during Thursday’s show, but there are developments on the horizon. General Hospital spoilers for the month of May tease that Josslyn could finally realize that a love interest has been right in front of her all this time. However, it seems that this potential interest will have moved on and that almost certainly refers to Cameron.

General Hospital fans are anxious to see their beloved “CaTrina” pairing forge forward on a romance and it seems that might finally be coming soon. In the meantime, Dev is going to pop up again during Thursday’s show and Sonny will have something to tell both Josslyn and the teen.

SheKnows Soaps details that Dev will be suspicious about something during this next episode. Whatever has Dev feeling suspicious probably is connected to Sonny’s upcoming warning, and this could tie to Cyrus and the escalating mob war.

There is a lot going on in Sonny’s world right now that could impact Dev and Josslyn, including Mike’s failing health and Brando’s presence in Port Charles. Whatever it is that Sonny needs to talk to the teens about, General Hospital spoilers hint that there are juicy teen-related developments on the way that fans will not want to miss.