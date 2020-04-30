Paris Hilton & Carter Reum Celebrate Anniversary By Making Relationship Instagram Official

Paris Hilton and her new boyfriend Carter Reum have finally made their relationship Instagram official. The hotel heiress took to social media on Thursday, April 30 to congratulate him on their anniversary. She also posted a video of a sexy kiss they shared.

Although they have been seen out and about together, the two have been maintaining a low-profile romance. When they attended a 2020 Golden Globes afterparty together, rumors started circulating about their relationship, per E! News. The two got cozy and packed on the PDA at the bash and had everyone talking about their blossoming romance.

“They met through friends, and everyone is saying what a great couple they make.”

In the video Paris shared, she was wearing a short lacy dress while her beau was clad in a tuxedo. The sexy dress exposed tantalizing glimpses of her skin and confirmed that she still has a trim figure. They only had eyes for each other as they shared a deep kiss at an unknown fancy soiree. In fact, the balloons and festive décor seemed to echo Paris’ mood for celebrating as she wished Carter a happy anniversary in her caption. She also shared that she loved creating memories with him and that his smooches bordered on the supernatural.

Paris and Carter have plenty in common, per Refinery 29. The heiress and her boyfriend both have a proven knack for business. Carter is a Columbia University graduate and has an impressive resume.

The 39-year-old is a “self-made” entrepreneur who co-wrote a bestseller with his brother. Entitled “Shortcut Your Startup: Speed Up Success with Unconventional Advice from the Trenches,” the book is aimed at those who wish to find similar success. Carter and his brother were the co-founders of the all-natural vodka brand, VEEV Spirits. The Reum brothers then sold the beverage so that they could focus on their investment firm, M13.

Although Paris doesn’t specify what anniversary they’re celebrating, it seems as if they have kept their relationship hidden for longer than what everyone thought. In January, E! reported that they had only been dating “for a little over a month,” and it doesn’t seem likely that they would only celebrate a four or five-month anniversary.

Either way, Paris’ fans inundated her with congratulations and well-wishes. Everyone had something to say about her new man.

“You guys are hot and goals,” one fan enthused.

“You guys are the cutest!” another raved.

Many celebrities, including Heidi Klum and Naomi Campbell, also congratulated the couple on their anniversary.