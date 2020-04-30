Kristin Cavallari And Jay Cutler ‘Were Not Suited For Each Other’ From The Start, According To One Source

Now that they're filing for divorce, one source is suggesting Cavallari and Cutler were never right for each other.

Now that Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have announced their split after more than a decade together, we’re learning more about how long things have been rocky between them. In a new interview with People, one insider says that the two were incompatible right from the beginning of their relationship.

“Kristin has been so unhappy for so long. Her marriage has been struggling for at least three years,” the source said.

The source also explained that, even though Cavallari was unhappy, she tried to save her marriage for the sake of her children.

“She just wants to be happy and to be a good mom. They tried to make it work for the kids, but Kristin realized Jay is not going to change,” the source explained.

Another source told the magazine that Cutler and Cavallari “were not suited for each other,” even at the start of their relationship.

The source explained that, because of their careers, neither one of them had much time to spend with the other.

“They were both so busy with their careers that it was often hard to find time to be together. They lived apart a couple of times during the marriage. This takes a toll on any romance no matter how promising things looked to others,” the insider said.

The reality TV star and entrepreneur began dating the former NFL quarterback in 2010. They were engaged in 2011, and after a brief separation got back together and eventually married.

According to one source in the TV entertainment industry, Cavallari and Cutler’s relationship only got more complicated after they had children. The source said that, while they’re both good parents, they do a better job with their kids when they parent them separately. When they do it together, they have too many disagreements over parenting styles.

The source added that, while they wanted to stay together for their kids, the romance had faded from the relationship. From that point on, they were just waiting for an explosion to end things for good. A separate source said that the divorce had been a long time coming.

In their official divorce filings, Cutler cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. Cavallari cited irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct as her reasons for the divorce, further fueling rumors that Cutler had had an affair that played a role in the divorce. In previous reporting, a source close to the couple said that extramarital affairs had played no role in the couple’s decision to separate.