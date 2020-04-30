Hannah Ann Sluss Appears To Be Moving On From Peter Weber & ‘The Bachelor’

Hannah Ann Sluss may have been left stunned and heartbroken after her run on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, but it looks like she’s bouncing back nicely. It appears that Hannah Ann may have a new beau, but she’s not confirming anything quite yet.

According to TMZ, Hannah Ann has been spotted several times in recent days with Mason Rudolph, a quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The two were spotted together in Los Angeles on Wednesday, seemingly out for a coffee run together.

Apparently, this is the third time that Hannah Ann and Mason have been seen together out-and-about in recent days. While it is possible that the two could just be friends, a witness who saw them earlier this week says that Hannah Ann and Mason seemed rather lovey-dovey.

After doing The Bachelor, Hannah Ann moved from her hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee to Los Angeles. It just so happens that Mason has been based in Los Angeles in recent days as well.

A recent post of Mason’s on Instagram noted he was in Beverly Hills working out. As it happens, Hannah Ann’s recent birthday post was tagged as being taken in Beverly Hills too.

As TMZ notes, Hannah Ann has been teasing lately that she has a new guy in her life, although she has hinted that it’s nothing serious. So far, she hasn’t shared anything via her Instagram page including Mason, nor has she confirmed that he is her current romantic interest. The Bachelor star’s representative did not respond to a request by the outlet for comment about these recent spottings.

If Hannah Ann is dating Mason, it won’t be the first time she has been spotted getting cozy with an NFL quarterback. Before The Bachelor finale aired, while there were numerous rumors swirling about her status with Peter, she was spotted with Josh Dobbs of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The buzz at the time was that Hannah Ann and Josh have known one another for a while. However, the time they spent together in early March in a bar in Tennessee suggested that things were a little more than just friendly between them.

It seems far too early to know how serious this connection is between Hannah Ann and Mason. However, The Bachelor fans will likely be all-in when it comes to supporting her in finding love again.

As for Peter, he’s been in Chicago, Illinois for several weeks now quarantining with Kelley Flanagan from his season. Although the two have hesitated to confirm that they are officially dating, that certainly appears to be the case.