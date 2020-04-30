Tahlia Skaines Leaves Little To The Imagination In Turquoise Bikini

The lockdown period has been making Tahlia Skaines feeling nostalgic about the pre-quarantine life that she constantly posts bikini pics from her past travels and sunbathing sessions on her Instagram page. In a post uploaded today, she slipped into a skimpy two-piece that showcased her killer figure and ample assets.

The Australian model rocked a matching bikini set from VDM The Label. The underwire top featured tiny padded cups that barely held her voluptuous breasts. The top had a snug fit, which pushed her chest up and showed an ample amount of cleavage from its scoop neckline. She had low-cut bottoms that boasted high leg cuts, as well as a waistband that clung to her slim waist that accentuated her slender hips. The bright-colored swimwear complemented her flawlessly tanned complexion.

In the snapshot, Tahlia was photographed outdoors in an unknown location. She sat on the floor, spreading her legs and bringing one foot closer to the body. She leaned on the white wall and looked straight into the camera with a serious look on her face. She used her right hand as support for her tilted head, while her left arm rested on the ledge.

She kept her highlighted blond hair down, parted in the middle, and styled in soft waves that cascaded down her shoulder. As for her makeup application, she sported well-defined eyebrows, smoky eyeshadow, several coats of mascara, and eyeliner. She also added bronzer, glowing highlighter, and nude lipstick. She completed her look by painting her long nails white and accessorized with a dainty bracelet and nothing else.

Like most countries around the world, Australia is also currently on lockdown, banning overseas travel due to the COVID-19 situation. In the caption, Tahlia told her fans that she’s “patiently waiting” for Prime Minister Scott Morrison to issue a decree about citizens being free to travel again. Giving credit, she tagged her swimwear sponsor, VDM The Label, in the photo.

Like many of her posts, the picture went viral in less than a day of going live on Instagram, gaining more than 11,700 likes and over 150 comments. Her fans took to the comments section to drop loving messages, with some of them telling her how beautiful and hot she looked. Other admirers opted to just drop a trail of emoji.

“Love the color of this suit! It suits your skin really well,” gushed an admirer.

“Best pose ever!!! You look so gorgeous!” wrote another fan, adding a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“May I compliment on how great you look in this bikini? Hopefully, things keep improving, and we’ll all be able to travel real soon,” added a third social media user.