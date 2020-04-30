Laurence Bédard Sizzles In An Itty-Bitty String Bikini While Joking About Her ‘Everyday Struggle’

Laurence Bedard is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans. The French-Canadian model dazzled her 2.8 million followers with the sexy swimwear look on Thursday afternoon.

Laurence stood in front of an open floor-to-ceiling window in the image, which allowed a bright stream of sunlight to spill into the room. She gazed off into the distance at the scene outside while the camera captured almost a complete look at her bikini-clad figure from just a short distance away.

The social media sensation sizzled in a glittery taupe two-piece that provided minimal coverage to her incredible physique and showed off far more than her killer curves. The set’s halter-style top boasted a plunging neckline and tiny triangle cups that were just barely enough to contain her voluptuous chest, nearly spilling cleavage and sideboob out from every angle. That garment also featured thin, string straps that showcased her toned shoulders and tatted arms.

In the caption of her post, the model joked about her “everyday struggle” of having to choose between eating Pop Tarts and having abs. She appeared to have mostly chosen the latter, as her chiseled midsection was well on display in the sultry snap. Her minuscule bikini bottoms drew attention to the area thanks to its thin waistband that was tied high up on her hips in dainty bows. The piece also boasted a daringly high-cut design that flaunted Laurence’s sculpted thighs and pert derriere.

The model kept her barely-there look simple, adding nothing more than a pair of hoop earrings to give it just the right amount of bling. Her short brunette tresses were worn down and tucked behind her ears to stay out of her face. She also wore a minimal application of makeup that allowed her striking natural beauty to shine.

The steamy snap quickly proved popular with Laurence’s fans, who awarded it over 29,000 likes during its first hour of going live to Instagram. It has also drawn hundreds of comments during the short time frame, many of which contained compliments for the model’s sexy, skin-baring display.

“You got dat perfect Pop Tart body,” one follower joked.

Another fan said that Laurence had “amazing abs.”

“WOW you just cannot take a bad pic,” a third follower remarked.

“So flawless,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Fans did not need to scroll far down Laurence’s feed to get another glimpse of her bodacious curves and abs. The model recently showed off her figure again in a set of blue lace lingerie that left little to the imagination. That post proved popular as well, earning over 57,000 likes and 524 comments since going live.