Cindy Prado Rocks Tiny Daisy Dukes And Knee-High White Boots

Cindy Prado recently treated her 1.4 million Instagram followers to a sizzling snap that accompanied a post detailing a giveaway she was having on her Instagram page. She included the geotag of Miami, Florida on the post, and the shot appeared to have been taken in her condo.

Cindy rocked a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes that showcased her toned legs to perfection. The bottoms were slightly high-waisted, accentuating her slim waist, and were scandalously short. The pockets peeked out the bottom of the frayed hems, and several loose strands dangled down her thighs. She added a wide black belt with a gold buckle to the shorts, further emphasizing her toned stomach.

Cindy kept the top portion of her ensemble simple, wearing a crisp white blouse with a tie detail on the front. Rather than knotting it under her bust, however, she allowed the ties to dangle down her stomach and legs for a more casual vibe. The blouse had a somewhat low-cut neckline, but Cindy’s pose meant that none of her cleavage was visible in the shot.

She made a major statement with her choice of footwear, opting to rock a pair of white boots with a chunky heel. The boots came to just below her knee, and added a few inches of height to her frame.

Cindy’s long locks cascaded down her chest in a glamorous blow-out, and she gazed out the large window nearby. Natural light illuminated her features as she posed for the sexy snap.

Several details from Cindy’s chic condo were visible as well, including a large gray sectional with a table accentuated with metallic gold legs pulled up to it. A luxurious-looking throw blanket was spread across the couch, and a piece of minimalist art hung on the wall behind it. The ground underneath Cindy’s feet was a stunning marble, and the space was flooded with light.

Cindy’s followers absolutely loved the post, and it racked up over 4,200 likes within just 33 minutes, including a like from fellow bombshell Alexa Collins.

“Gorgeous,” one fan said, including a heart eyes emoji in her comment.

“Very nice legs Beautiful,” another follower added, captivated by her toned thighs.

“You look pretty in this picture today,” another fan commented.

Cindy isn’t afraid to show off her tantalizing curves in skimpy attire, and she has been making the most of the stunning balcony on her condo by taking sexy snaps out there. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she rocked a bold printed bikini from the online retailer Fashion Nova. She shared one snap taken while she stood in the doorway of her balcony, her hair pulled up in a ponytail and sunglasses perched on her face. She also shared several shots captured by a professional photographer in which she rocked the same bikini while posing with a large pool floatie.