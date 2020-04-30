Pamela Anderson Stuns In A Little Black Dress While Walking On The Beach

Pamela Anderson shared a sizzling snapshot on Wednesday, April 29, posting an Instagram photo of herself baring her ample cleavage in a plunging dress. She strolled along the shoreline at the beach.

The image was taken from a sideways angle, capturing both the model’s full ensemble and the crashing waves behind her. Pamela looked downwards, her arms by her sides. Her feet got wet as she walked through the water, one leg in front of the other.

Instead of gazing at the camera, the Playboy model looked downwards in the picture. A hint of a smile played on her face, the corners of her mouth turning upwards.

Following the Instagram aesthetic on Pamela’s account, the snap was taken in black-and-white. The undated photo appeared to be a throwback image, which the Baywatch actress frequently shares on her Instagram grid.

Pamela rocked a tiny black frock that showcased her buxom bust. The plunging neckline dipped so low that it came to her midriff. It cinched at the waist with a tie, the bottom of which fell in between her legs as she strolled along the sand. The dress came to her thighs, showcasing her tanned legs. The outfit appeared to boast a halter top, as the strings circled around the back of her neck.

Pamela’s iconic platinum blond hair tumbled down her shoulders in messy, beachy layers. Dark brunette locks showed through her roots. Her bangs fell down over her forehead in piecey strands. Several pieces of hair framed her face.

As per usual, Pamela wore a face full of makeup. Her eyes were done up in shades of black, with their regular smoky eye look. Her lashes were deeply coated in black mascara. Her famously thin brows arched high over her eyes. She wore lipstick on her plump pout.

Pamela captioned the photo with a short commentary about love, a theme which often features in the captions of her posts.

Her 1 million followers flocked to the comments section to share their love for their idol, commenting with praise about her look in the picture.

At the time of this writing, the sultry snapshot racked up more than 31,000 likes and over 350 comments.

“Sooo stunning,” said one social media user, punctuating their comment with heart-eye and flame emoji.

“Gorgeous!” exclaimed another, adding a black heart.

“The most beautiful girl,” declared a third fan, including an OK sign and a red heart.

“Smokin,” added a fourth follower.

Others simply commented with walls of heart-eye and flame emoji.