Woman Falls To Her Death While Taking Selfie On Cliff’s Edge To Celebrate End Of Coronavirus Lockdown

A woman in Turkey plunged to her death while trying to take a selfie near the edge of a cliff to celebrate the end of the local coronavirus lockdown, falling more than 100 feet to a watery death below.

The New York Post reported that 31-year-old Olesia Suspitsina of Kazakhstan traveled to Duden Park in the Turkish city of Anatyla to celebrate the end of the city’s shelter-in-place order. She and a friend reportedly climbed past a barrier keeping people away from the edge of the cliff so that they could take pictures with the park’s warterfalls in the background, but Olesia slipped on grass and fell 115 feet to the ground below.

The friend who witnessed Suspitsina’s fatal fall alerted local authorities, who were able to recover the woman’s body in the water below the cliff.

The Daily Mail reported that the woman had worked as a tour guide in the Turkish city for the last five years, and her Instagram page showed her at a number of scenic locales in the area, including perched atop another very tall cliff to pose for a picture.

“I will always admire the beauty of the Turkish nature. This is my paradise,” she shared in the caption of one of the photos.

Afterward, friends and family took to social media to mourn the woman’s death, remembering her as a smart and happy person who worked hard to achieve her goals.

“Olesya always loved the sea and dreamed of living in Turkey. She made her dream come true,” wrote one friend, via The Daily Mail. “More than anything she loved the feeling of freedom. This is an irreparable loss. My heart is broken.”

Suspitsina is not the first person killed while trying to take a risky selfie. Back in 2018, video from Panama showed a young mother perched at the edge of a 27th story balcony fall to her death while trying to take a picture. A video of the accident taken from a nearby building later went viral, showing the young mother’s final moments.

The previous year, a teenage hiker fell to his death in Yosemite National Park while trying to take a selfie beside the iconic Nevada Fall, a cliff that plunges 820 feet to rocky terrain below. The Times of Israel reported that the teen was an Israeli national visiting the park for a sightseeing trip.

In Turkey, authorities ruled Suspitsina’s death an accident.