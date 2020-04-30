Sarah Michelle Gellar Dyes Her Hair Pink To Embarrass Her Kids: ‘Quaran-Color!’

The 'Buffy the Vampire' star showed off an edgy new 'do.

Sarah Michelle Gellar says she dyed her hair pink as a way to “embarrass'” her kids.

The 43-year-old Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum debuted her colorful new hair look on Instagram as she told fans why she decided to color her hair herself while quarantining at home with no access to a beauty salon or hair colorist.

In the video posted to her social media page, the actress’s normally blonde tresses are a light pink color as she explains the hilarious reason she took the plunge.

“Well because we’re still in quarantine, I had to think of a new and creative way to embarrass my children,” Gellar said of her pink hair. “Quaran-color!”

Gellar has two kids with her husband Freddei Prinze Jr.: Charlotte Grace, 10, and Rocky James Prinze, 7.

In a clever hashtag to the post, the star joked that she’s now rosé “all day,” or at least until her at-home hair color “fades out.”

In a second Instagram post, the I Know What You Did Last Summer actress shared a close-up pic of her newly pink ‘do and captioned it, “On Wednesdays, we wear pink (or technically right now every day) #quarancolor.”

Gellar’s quote is a line from the 2004 movie Mean Girls.

While her kids may be mortified by her edgy new’ do, Gellar’s fans embraced her hair transformation. In comments to her post, fans wrote that the new color “suits” the mom of two.

“So gorgeous honey! I love how It warms up your skin too!” one follower wrote.

“Played a vampire slayer but clearly a vampire as she doesn’t age,” another added of the actress.

“Others joked that they’d love to pull a similar stunt to embarrass their kids.

“Yessss!!” one fan wrote. ” I’ve been so tempted to do something like this too! My kids would be mortified (especially the 19-year-old). You look awesome!!”

“You’re not a regular mom you’re a cool mom,” another chimed in.

This isn’t the first time Gellar embarrassed her kids n social media. Earlier this month, the former All My Children star wore a wacky ensemble as took on the viral fashion trend known as the “Pillow Challenge.” The actress strapped a leopard-print pillow across her front and wore her hair in pigtails as she posed in the entryway to her home.

In addition to her home hair coloring session and pillow wearing, the Daytime Emmy winner has taken on a new role as a teacher for her kids while her family remains quarantined due to the health pandemic. Gellar captioned an Instagram throwback of her crying into a tissue as she gave fans an update on her kids’ schooling situation.

“No….no…… homeschooling is going great…. everything is great… I’m doing great,” the actress joked.