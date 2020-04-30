Donald Trump Blasts Obama Administration For Lack Of Coronavirus Tests

Donald Trump spoke with reporters in the Oval Office about the coronavirus pandemic where he slammed former President Barack Obama and his administration for failing to deliver testing for COVID-19, which didn’t exist in humans prior to last year.

As Fox News reports, Trump was meeting with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy when he was asked by reporters about his administration’s response to the pandemic.

“We started off with empty cupboards. The last administration left us nothing. We started off with bad, broken tests and obsolete tests,” he said.

When CNN’s Jim Acosta pushed Trump on his answer, saying that people in the Obama administration would disagree with his claim that there was no equipment available for the Trump administration to use and added that the virus is new, “so how could the tests be broken?”

“Jim, we had broken tests, we had tests that were obsolete, we had tests that didn’t take care of people,” Trump replied.

“If you take a look at the swine flu, H1N1 the swine flu, the Obama administration was a disaster,” he added. “They did a very poor job.”

He also claimed that South Korean President Moon Jae-in called him to praise him for the testing in the United States.

Trump asked Murphy to weigh in on the job that the Trump administration has done to attack the COVID-19 pandemic. He replied that the administration and his team has helped them increase their testing capabilities to nearly double so that the state can begin re-opening.

“How did we do on ventilators?” Trump asked.

Murphy replied that they got what they needed and “we’re forever thankful.”

Trump also spoke about the possibility of a widely-available vaccine in January, saying that his Operation Warp Speed team is working fast to create a vaccine for COVID-19.

Dr. Anthony Fauci weighed in earlier on Thursday about the vaccine, saying that the January target is a real possibility if everything falls into place. He stated that manufacturers are testing vaccines right now and will begin manufacturing them.

Once tests come in to show whether or not the vaccination is effective, they can begin releasing the vaccine to the public. This could happen as early as January.

Trump has faced criticism in the past for his administration’s early testing efforts, which experts say is just now nearing the capacity that is necessary to begin reopening the economy in various states. Critics argue that testing was slow to roll out, enabling the disease to get a foothold in the country.