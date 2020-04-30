Katelyn Runck Bares Cleavage In Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit On Instagram

Katelyn Runck turned up the heat in a new post on her Instagram account on Thursday. In a series of photos and a video on her feed, the model rocked a one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline that left very little to the imagination. She posed in front of the ocean for some dreamy shots that certainly drove her fans wild.

The photos showed Katelyn standing on a covered balcony with a white railing. In the background, the beach could be seen as the stunning, blue ocean water rolled onto the shore. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shone down behind Katelyn and highlighted her tan skin. She had the perfect backdrop for her photoshoot.

Katelyn looked better than ever in her swimwear, which was made of three different fabrics. One side of her chest was covered in a white panel, while the other side featured a black panel. The lower half of the suit was made of a black and white check fabric. Sleeveless straps sat on Katelyn’s shoulders. The fabrics met at her waist and created a plunging neckline that barely contained her ample cleavage.

Cut-outs on the sides drew attention to Katelyn’s hourglass figure. The high-waisted bottom covered most of the model’s tummy, though some of her abs were visible. In addition, the suit featured high cuts that exposed Katelyn’s long, lean legs and pert derriere.

Katelyn did not wear any accessories with her ensemble, but she did rock a full face of makeup. Her glam included contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, and a nude color on her full lips. She wore her long, black hair down in messy waves that blew in the wind.

The first photo showed Katelyn hanging on to the railing as she arched her back and pointed her toes, which elongated her pins. She popped her round booty out for the camera. The second photo showed Katelyn head-on as she leaned against the railing and looked off-camera.

The behind-the-scenes video showed Katelyn standing on her toes as she played with her hair and struck poses from all angles.

The post garnered nearly 9,000 likes and just over 440 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“You look absolutely stunning,” one fan said.

“Can you be any more perfect?” fellow model Hope Beel added.

Katelyn’s fans know that she can pull off any look. Earlier this week, she opted for a cropped T-shirt and a thong as she posed in her bathtub, which her fans loved.