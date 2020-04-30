Meghan McCain Slams ‘Nervous’ Donald Trump For Upcoming Trip To Arizona

The White House recently announced that Donald Trump will make his first trip outside of Washington D.C. in a month to travel to Phoenix, Arizona to visit a Honeywell facility that produces face masks. But The View co-host Meghan McCain isn’t buying the president’s reasoning for traveling during the pandemic.

While the president is expected to begin leaving the White House more often — he has another trip planned to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in June — many Americans still find themselves locked down at home.

To discuss the topic, Whoopi Goldberg asked her co-hosts about Jared Kushner’s recent comments that the coronavirus pandemic is a “great success story” and Trump’s plan to start having full rallies again, without empty seats between people.

Sunny Hostin said Kushner’s comments were “tone-deaf” and “cruel” given that 60,000 Americans have died in just a few months.

Goldberg asked McCain why Trump seemed so eager to travel to Ohio and Arizona and was talking about rallies in the near future.

She replied that it seemed incongruous that the president was talking about traveling and holding rallies while she was forced to go so her doctor alone and wasn’t able to leave her house to go to a restaurant.

The reason, she believes, is that Trump is worried about losing the election in states that are traditionally Republican.

“We’re nowhere near opening up as a country, but at the same time our president is really worried about rallies and he’s really worried about Arizona and Ohio because these are going to be make-or-break states for him going into the election,” said McCain.

She added that in her home state of Arizona, she’s seeing a shift that she never thought would happen.

“I never thought I would see this in my entire lifetime, but Arizona has a really real chance of going blue. Right now Astronaut Kelly is running against McSally and traditionally Arizona has been red for the past 80 years and we’re seeing with the growth in immigration and just, honestly, changing times. Arizona has always been a really independent state and he’s losing right now,” she said.

She concluded that the president is nervous.

McSally was appointed in the state, but she is facing a challenge in November from Mark Kelly

Co-host Joy Behar likened Trump and his supporters to toddlers who want to do what they want despite the consequences.

McCain has suggested that she plans to vote for former Vice President Joe Biden, despite traditionally considering herself a conservative, though she hasn’t come out to support the presumptive Democratic nominee outright.