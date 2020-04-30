Pauline Tantot Heats Up Instagram In Completely See-Though Bra In Photo With Her Cocker Spaniel

Pauline Tantot left nothing to the imagination with her most recent post shared on Wednesday, April 29. The French Instagram model teased her 3.8 million followers with a racy photo of herself clad in a completely see-through bra that bared her chest.

The photo, which can be seen on this link to her Instagram page, showed Tantot outdoors on a bright, sunny day. In the first shot, she posed next to her cocker spaniel, whom she frequently features on her posts. She positioned the camera near the ground, angling it up to capture her from the chest up. The second picture was similar, though this time the dog wasn’t in the frame, and Tantot had a book in her hand. She didn’t add a geotag to reveal her location.

Tantot rocked a sheer nude bra with an underwire structure that gave it a little bit of support. It had thin, adjustable straps that were placed over her shoulders. The bodice was entirely see-through, baring her breasts. The cups of the bra boasted a flower-like shape with white edges, for a romantic look. Completing the design, a white bow sat right in the middle. She didn’t say where her bra was from.

On her lower body, she had on a pair of lilac-colored bottoms with a string in the middle. Tantot wore her light brown hair pulled up in a high ponytail.

In under a day of going live, the photos have garnered more than 436,000 likes and upwards of 2,500 comments, showing they were popular with her fans. Instagram users took to the comments section to rave about Tantot’s beauty in a host of languages, particularly French and English.

“[L]et me switch places with that dog,” one of her English-speaking fans wrote, including a string of emoji with floating hearts at the end of the comment.

“[P]erfect as always,” replied another user, trailing the words with a grinning emoji.

“Oohh wow….. PUPPY,” a third user chimed in, topping the reply with a heart-eyes emoji.

“You’re amazing girl I like you very much,” added another, following the reply with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

As those follow her will surely know, Tantot often pushes the limits of Instagram’s no nudity guidelines. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared another racy post in which she posed outdoors in front of a rhododendron bush wearing a skimpy set. Tantot wore a cropped beige tube top and a pair of barely-there black shorts with ruffle detailing from the clothing retailer, Fashion Nova. Her ample cleavage, toned midsection and long, lean legs were put on full display.