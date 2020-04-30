Vicky Aisha Bounces While Wearing A Black Latex Bra In Latest Instagram Update

The Australian model flaunted her incredible curves in her risque lingerie.

On Wednesday, April 29, Australian model Vicky Aisha uploaded a tantalizing Instagram video for her 2.2 million followers to enjoy.

The video, filmed in front of a pink backdrop, shows the 28-year-old showing off her amazing assets in a black latex halterneck bra with gold detailing. Her ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the tiny top, much to the delight of her audience. Fans could also get a good view of Vicky’s impressive tattoo collection. The Instagram star accessorized the sexy look with numerous earrings and her signature silver hoop nose ring.

The tattooed model styled her platinum blond hair in pigtails and opted to wear a full face of makeup. She made her beautiful blue eyes pop with warm-toned eyeshadow and voluminous lashes. She also sported sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, and nude lipstick.

The clip begins with the blond beauty gently bouncing up and down, as she tugged on her pigtails and gazed directly into the camera. She continued the provocative motion while she adjusted her bangs. The video ends with Vicky twirling her hair and running her tongue over her teeth.

In the caption, the social media sensation asked fans if they had a desire for her to upload “more videos.” Vicky then proceeded to encourage her followers, who were interested, to visit her OnlyFans account.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 18,000 likes. Many of Vicky’s admirers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“You’re adorable, and you’re very sexy,” gushed a fan, adding a red heart emoji to the comment.

“@vicky_aisha More and more gorgeous, every time I see you,” added a different devotee.

“[You] are the hottest girl I’ve ever seen,” said another follower.

“You are so attractive,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the brief clip and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Vicky graciously responded to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words.

As fans are aware, the model is not shy when it comes to flaunting her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, she uploaded a throwback photo, in which she wore a skimpy black bikini while posing on a beach. That post has been liked over 28,000 times since it was shared.