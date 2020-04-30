Hilde Osland Flaunts Her ‘Crazy Quarantine Hair’ In Sexy Selfie

Blond bombshell Hilde Osland stunned her 3.2 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a stunning selfie in which she showed off what she dubbed her “crazy quarantine hair” in the caption. Hilde didn’t include a geotag on the post, but the shot was taken in her home, with a few glimpses of her decor visible in the background such as her large gray sectional couch.

Hilde kept things casual, opting to wear a pale blue tank top with thick straps and a slightly scooped neckline. The neckline revealed just a hint of cleavage, and Hilde’s sun-kissed skin looked stunning against the pastel shade of the top. She had one arm extended out of the frame, presumably holding her phone to capture the snap, and her other hand rested underneath her chin. The picture was cropped part of the way down Hilde’s ample chest, so the lower portion of her ensemble wasn’t visible.

However, Hilde added several accessories to make the look more interesting. On one arm, she wore a simple gold bangle. She also added a pair of statement earrings in a golden hue. She finished off the sparkling accessories with a few layered necklaces, including one that had a star on it.

Hilde’s long blond locks were pulled up in a messy bun atop her head, which was secured with a white textured scrunchie. Her bun had some major volume, and there were strands escaping throughout her hairstyle, from ones that stuck out of her bun to strands that framed her face.

Her beauty look was simple yet stunning. Hilde’s bold brows framed her piercing blue eyes, and she kept her eye makeup simple, with bronzed tones and long lashes to accentuate her gorgeous gaze. Her skin looked flawless, with a hint of blush to give her a natural glow, and she had a soft peach shade on her lips for a summery vibe.

Her followers absolutely loved the selfie, and the post racked up over 67,000 likes within just three hours. It also received 1,434 comments from her eager fans, who raced to the comments section to share their thoughts on the shot.

“So good to wake up every morning here in the States and see your beautiful face,” one fan of Hilde’s commented.

“So beautiful and sexy,” another follower added.

“A true angel omg so gorgeous,” another fan said, including a heart eyes emoji in the comment.

“Flawless,” a fourth fan commented simply.

Hilde has been thrilling her followers with plenty of sexy snaps taken at home, including one that was shared just yesterday. In the recent shot, as The Inquisitr reported, Hilde stood in her living room with a couch visible to her left and her eat-in breakfast bar to her right. She had her long blond locks up in a bun, and looked cozy yet sexy in a white crop top and underwear. She added a pair of socks to finish off the look, and the ensemble displayed her toned physique to perfection.