Donny Osmond Shares Epic Throwback Pic In Honor Of Brother Merrill’s Birthday

Donny Osmond shared an epic throwback pic in honor of his older brother Merrill’s birthday to Instagram. The singer and entertainer took to the social media sharing site to post his good wishes for his brother and asked his 189,000 followers to join him.

In the caption of the share, Donny hoped his brother was having a good day. He also reflected on the style for men in the 1970s, commenting on the hairstyles and shirts the brothers sported in the promotional pic. Donny is seen in the center bottom of the image between brothers Wayne and Jay Osmond. Merrill is standing directly above Donny and oldest brother Alan, at the top right. All are smiling brightly for the outdoor photo taken under a large tree.

In the photo, the Osmond brothers are all wearing polyester shirts in different and wild patterns.

Donny is wearing a white shirt with blue flowers, his hair combed over to one side and down over his ears. Wayne, to Donny’s left, has on a gray and blue striped dress shirt, sporting a variation of his younger brother’s hairstyle. Jay, on Donny’s right, has a black and white print shirt on. His hair is just a tad shorter than his brother’s.

Merrill’s hair is the fullest of all, with heavy bangs and a black dress shirt with a white paisley print atop it. Finally, Alan is wearing a white pinstriped shirt, a black belt with silver grommets, and blue jeans. His hair is long and full and on the side of his cheeks, he sports long sideburns, also called mutton chops.

The Osmonds reached their heydey as recording artists in 1970 when they were signed to MGM Records by label president Mike Curb. They scored their first hit with the tune “One Bad Apple,” a bubblegum soul song that was originally passed over by the Jackson 5.

Fans of the family flashed back in time along with Donny, sharing their own memories of that precious time period in their lives as well as sending along with birthday messages for Merrill.

“Hey Donny, you’re in the middle too!! Got to be around ’74 ish?? HAPPY BIRTHDAY Merrill,” noted one fan.

“Happy Birthday Merrill. I’d say this photo was around ’73,” said a second Osmond lover.

“So many good memories I wish we all can go back to the 70s the good all days chap,” stated a third fan.

“Saying 1970 or 71. I remember those shirts when we first met you in August 1971 you all were wearing those shirts. Or several of them! Yes I remember!” said a fourth Instagram fan.