Demi Rose Sizzles In Pink Bikini Top & A Flower In Her Hair As She Makes Margaritas

British Instagram bombshell Demi Rose was pretty in pink and all about florals in her latest pair of social media uploads. The new post was shared on Thursday and immediately caused a stir among her 13.9 million followers.

The new pair of photos show Demi Rose sitting on a rug on the floor in her apartment. She is facing the camera, a mirror in the background capturing a glimpse of her from the back.

This rug appeared in another recent post of Demi’s, although the vibe in this new set of uploads is quite different. In this case, the room is bright and light with a large window behind Demi letting in plenty of sunshine. In the previous post, the curtains were drawn and the room was dimly lit as Demi kneeled on the rug while wearing skimpy black lingerie.

In this new pair of photos, Demi is wearing a tiny pink bikini top along with a flowy, long floral skirt. She added a purple flower to her hair and she noted that she is wearing the popular online fashion brand PrettyLittleThing.

The popular Instagram influencer is sitting so that the slits of the khaki leaf print maxi skirt fall to the side of each of her legs. She is sitting with one leg bent in front of her and she is leaning forward slightly.

The pink acid pattern triangle bikini top covers just the bare essentials, allowing the gorgeous brunette to flaunt plenty of deep cleavage. Demi chose a pink lip color that synced beautifully with the plunging pink bikini top and she smiled brightly in the second photo as she raised a hand to tousle her hair slightly.

In her caption, Demi teased that she was making margaritas and listening to deep house music. She also teasingly asked everybody what they were doing. Within just one hour, more than 200,000 people had already liked the set of photos and more than 1,750 comments poured in.

“You r looking so hot… The dress is so beautiful,” wrote one of Demi’s followers.

“@demirose ur so unreal,” noted a fan.

“@demirose you’re the most beautiful rose in the whole world,” declared another follower.

“You’re very pretty. Have beautiful eyes,” praised someone else.

Demi may be staying at home these days like many of her followers as the coronavirus pandemic plays out, but she is clearly keeping herself entertained. By the looks of the reaction to this new pair of pictures, she is keeping her millions of followers entertained as well.