Hungarian Fitness Trainer Anita Herbert Sizzles In Red Bikini At The Beach

Anita Herbert flaunted her incredible physique to her 2.3 million Instagram followers on Thursday, April 30, when she took to the photo-sharing platform to post of herself in a skimpy bikini.

The Hungarian fitness model and coach was captured sitting on a fuchsia beach towel laid out in the sand. Herbert leaned back as she placed her hands behind for support. She didn’t reveal where the photo was taken.

Herbert wore a two-piece bathing suit in a red-hot shade. Her bikini top boasted itty-bitty triangles that allowed her to show off her cleavage and strong upper body. The bra had spaghetti straps that went around her neck.

The bikini bottoms were not visible because her legs were casting dark shadows on her lower body agains the bright sun. Herbert had a strong band around both of her thighs, suggesting she used her leisure time at the beach to work on her legs. Herbert accessorized her look with a pair of futuristic-looking black shades.

In the caption, Herbert discussed her home workouts, telling her followers that she has started to like her new routine. She also listed other new habits she has developed during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Unsurprisingly, the post was popular with Herbert’s fans. In several hours, the photo attracted more than 26,900 likes and over 285 comments. Instagram users used the occasion to engage with Herbert’s caption while also expressing their admiration for her.

“Love your posts,” one user raved, trailing the message with clapping hands, red hearts and a heart-eyes emoji.

“Same here, I started push up challenge to get better at them! I don’t really like working out chest,” replied another fan, including a crying emoji at the end of the comment.

“So happy I saw this post and found out you have the long resistance bands! Just ordered,” a third one wrote, following the words with hands raised emoji.

“Loving the home workouts but also the additional time to increase my other skills so that I can work from home or from anywhere,” added another, topping the reply with a string of thumbs up emoji.

Herbert uses her strong social media presence to share snaps of her strong physique and to post fitness-related content. She recently shared another throwback in which she rocked a black two-piece while at the beach, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out. In the shot, she was wearing a bandeau top with a straight neckline. Her matching bottoms were in a classic U-shaped cut. Herbert wore the sidebands pulled up high on her body as she stood in the shallow waters.