Anthony Fauci Says Coronavirus Vaccine Could Be Widely Available By January

Dr. Anthony Fauci told Savannah Guthrie on TODAY that a widely deployable coronavirus vaccine could be available as soon as January if “things fall in the right place.”

The Trump administration revealed that they have a vaccine development team called “operation warp speed” that is working hard to get doses of an effective vaccine out to the public by January. Guthrie asked whether he believed that the timeline was “in the realm of possibility.”

Fauci confirmed that he believed it was, adding that he is part of the vaccine development team.

“We want to go quickly, but we want to make sure it’s safe and it’s effective,” Fauci said. “I think that is doable if things fall in the right place.”

Right now, Fauci said, scientists are in the first phase of trials. This means they are doing tests to see if the vaccine is safe and effective. The next phase is to ramp up development even before researchers find out whether or not the vaccine is viable. Then, once test results come back, they can start deploying the vaccines that they’ve been developing.

In theory, if the early vaccine testing proves to be effective, that means a vaccine could be ready by January. Scientists at England’s Oxford University have said that they hope to start the development of a vaccine by September.

“In other words, you don’t wait until you get an answer before you start manufacturing. You, at risk, proactively start making it, assuming that it’s gonna work. And if it does, then you can scale up and hopefully and get to that timeline,” he said.

Guthrie noted that Fauci originally said that a vaccine would take a year to 18 months to develop, so this timeline seemed accelerated. Fauci responded that he was saying a year to develop a vaccine back in January, so his original timeline prediction is just about accurate.

“Remember, go back in time, I was saying in January and February that it would be a year to 18 months (to develop a vaccine), so January is a year, so it isn’t that much from what I had originally said.”

Fauci also talked about the hype around the Ebola-battling drug remdesivir. He said that studies have shown improvement for those suffering from COVID-19 and that while it isn’t the solution to the crisis, it is a first step in battling the disease.

The respected immunologist expressed hope that the drug would be ramped up and deployed for use in hospitals soon.

In recent days, Fauci has warned that a second wave of the virus is “inevitable,” but that effective treatment options and widespread testing could help reduce its impact.