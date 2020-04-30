Latina Model Valeria Orsini Flaunts Incredible Cleavage & Ripped Abs In Tiny Bikini

Valeria Orsini stunned in her latest Instagram post. She gave off mermaid vibes in a light gray bikini that showed off her enviable curves. It’s little wonder that her fans raced to like her latest offering as she looked incredible.

Orsini wore a dove-gray bikini top that may have even passed off as athleisure wear. The soft color of the fabric contrasted with her deeply bronzed skin that seemed to glow. The tiny scrap of fabric seemed just a tad too small for Orsini’s voluptuous breasts, which seemed to swell within the confines of the bikini top. Its scooped neckline allowed her to show off her bounteous cleavage that threatened to pop out at any second.

The model paired the bikini top with its matching bottoms. The high-leg bottoms exposed Orsini’s slim hips and thighs as she sat cross-legged in the outdoors. The bikini also allowed Orsini to show off her washboard abs and minuscule waist. In the background, a tree sheltered her in its shade. She sat in the beach sand without a care in the world.

Orsini wore her hair in pretty ripple-like waves. She parted her hair in a side-path and allowed her blond locks to fall down her shoulders and back in casual disarray. She wore a full face of makeup including defined brows, a cat-eye, and eye shadow. She slicked on nude brown lipstick to accentuate her full mouth. Her only visible jewelry was a pair of large hoop earrings.

The fitness model shared two photos, and she looked amazing in both. In the first photo, she sat in the sand and smiled at the camera. Her relaxed demeanor was inviting, and she seemed comfortable in the shade of the tree. In the second snap, she sat on her knees and played with her hair. She pouted at the camera seductively.

Orsini wanted to know which photo her 4.2 million fans preferred. She admitted that the first, smiling photo was her preference, a sentiment that resonated with her fans. In her caption, the model also shared that she had put on eight pounds since the pre-quarantine photo was taken. The model also encouraged her followers to love their bodies and to be kind to themselves. Of course, her fans reacted to the pic and left their comments for her to read.

“Wow you look like a beautiful island princess,” one fan complimented Orsini.

“Such a beautiful human being! To me, you’re still skinny and you always look amazing!” another raved.

A certain Instagram user affirmed Orsini’s thoughts rather succinctly.