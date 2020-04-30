Polina Malinovskaya Goes Braless Under White Crop Top In Smoking-Hot New Upload

Polina Malinovskaya added another smoking-hot photo to her social media feed that saw her in minimal clothing. Her April 30 Instagram share included two photos that showcased her bombshell body.

The first photo in the series captured the model posing outside in front of several large rocks and a withered plant. Polina did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location, but she looked to be in a warm climate and the bright sun allowed for optimal lighting. Polina looked into the camera with a seductive gaze while clad in one of her skimpiest outfits to date.

Her crop top was constructed of nothing more than sheer white fabric, which showed off her assets underneath. Its bottom was tattered and looked as if it had been cut. The piece hit just below her chest and drew plenty of attention to her ripped abs. The shoulders boasted wide straps that helped flaunt her trim arms.

Her panties were made of cotton and had a thick band with the Victoria’s Secret logo on it. The sides of Polina’s bottoms were hiked up near her hips and the high cut showed off her fit legs. The front of the garment rode low on her pelvis and drew even more attention to her trim midsection and trim figure. The other photo in the set captured another angle of the model’s body, which included a glimpse of her derriere.

She opted to go jewelry-free, ensuring all eyes were glued to her toned and tanned body. Polina kept her hairstyle simple and puled her blond tresses back in a tight bun that rested on the top of her head. Her bubblegum pink nails were also on display for the camera, but she didn’t wear any further glam. The makeup-free photo showcased her natural beauty while highlighting her tan complexion. In her caption, the model asked fans to wake her up “when corona ends;” something that she has posted about many times before.

Fans were far from shy about showing their love for the sizzling new snapshot. It has earned over 162,000 like and well over 700 comments from admirers who loved her NSFW look.

“Dang babe, you’re perfect,” one Instagrammer commented alongside a single red heart emoji.

“Yeah i know i’m going insane from staying at home,” another one of the model’s fans empathized.

“You are fascinating, sensual elegant style, you look great,” a third fan complimented.

The model shared another sexy snap to her feed earlier this week, where she rocked a pair of nude panties showed her hourglass figure.