Cindy Prado Shows Off Killer Abs In Colorful Bikini, Poses With Pool Float On Instagram

Cindy Prado added some vibrant color to her Instagram on Thursday with a new post. In a series of photos on her feed, the model sported a tropical-patterned bikini that put her abs on display as she posed with an inflatable watermelon inner tube.

The photos showed Cindy standing on what looked to be a balcony at her home in Miami, Florida, as the post’s geotag indicated. Behind her, a glass door could be seen leading into her white bedroom. Natural light washed over the model as she posed in the sun, allowing the rays to highlight her stunning tan. She looked positively radiant in her bright ensemble.

Cindy’s look included a long-sleeved, tie-front bikini top in a green, white, blue, yellow, and pink tropical pattern. The collared top featured a plunging neckline that barely contained Cindy’s ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center.

The tight-fitting fabric cut off just below Cindy’s breasts, so her flat, toned tummy was on full display. She paired the top with a matching U-shaped bottom. The front of the bikini remained low on Cindy’s waist to further show off her abs muscles, while the sides came up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. The high cuts also exposed Cindy’s long, lean legs.

Cindy accessorized her outfit with a pair of black and round sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and some layered choker necklaces. She appeared to be rocking a subtle makeup look, including contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, and pink lipstick. Cindy wore her long, brown hair tied back in a ponytail, with a few strands left out to frame her face.

The first photo showed Cindy standing in the open doorway as she cocked one hip to the side in a way that accentuated her figure. She stared at the camera through her shades.

In the remaining photos, Cindy had the watermelon-themed pool float around her waist as she stood on the balcony. One shot showed the model with her back arched towards the camera, giving fans a view of her round booty. She smiled away as she showed off her body from various angles.

The post garnered more than 40,000 likes and nearly 600 comments as fans showered Cindy in affection.

“You are absolutely gorgeous!!” one fan said.

“I’m obsessed,” another user added with heart-eye emoji.

Cindy always knows how to drive her fans wild. Earlier this week, she put on some roller blades and workout gear in another post.