Casey Costelloe Slays In White Lingerie: ‘Can I Wake Up From This Dream Already’

Casey Costelloe went scantily clad for her most recent Instagram upload on Wednesday night. The model put all of her curves in the spotlight as she revealed to her fans that she feels like she’s living in a dream.

In the sexy snap, Casey looked gorgeous as she donned some skimpy white lace lingerie. The bra featured thin straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders, and a low cut that highlighted her ample cleavage. She also added a garter belt around her tiny waist.

The matching panties clung tightly to her curvy hips, and her killer legs were also on full display as she rocked some sheer white stockings. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and rock hard abs in the photo.

She posed in a golden field. She had both hands above her head as she turned to the side. She closed her eyes and wore a sultry expression on her face while pushing her hip out and arching her back. In the background tons of trees and a clear blue sky can be seen.

Casey wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part and styled in loose strands that fell down her back and were pushed over her shoulder.

She opted for a full face of makeup in the pic. The application consisted of thick mascara-covered lashes, black eyeliner, and smoky eye shadow. She added defined brows as well.

Her sun kissed skin was complemented by the pink blush on her cheeks and a glowing highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She completed the glam look with light pink lipstick.

Casey’s 805,000-plus followers fell in love with the snap. The post raked in more than 9,300 likes within the first 12 hours after its upload. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave over 260 messages.

“Without a doubt I LOVE YOUR PERFECT AND STUNNING BODY YOU HAVE Casey, it’s pure like your posts,” one follower declared.

“The most beautiful Queen,” another stated.

“Ok…. now this is the best pic yet,” a third social media user wrote.

“You are gorgeous baby,” a fourth person commented.

Casey is known for showing off her gym-honed curves in sexy outfits for her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting plunging dresses, skimpy lingerie, and revealing bathing suits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Casey delighted her fans earlier this week when she shared a photo of herself flaunting her booty in a pink thong bikini at the beach. To date, that post has earned more than 14,000 likes and over 400 comments.