Tahlia Skaines Soaks Up Some Sun In A Mismatched Bikini And Bucket Hat: ‘Before The Clouds Ruined My Fun’

Tahlia Skaines has been entertaining her 518,000 Instagram followers with a number of sexy bikini snaps lately, a trend she continued in her most recent upload earlier today.

The sizzling new addition to the Australian model’s feed captured her posing outside against a two-toned wall. She stood directly in front of the camera, though averted her gaze down to the ground rather than fixing it to the camera’s lens. In the caption of the post, Tahlia explained to her fans that she had been trying to “catch a couple rays” when the snap was taken, but the clouds had come in to “ruin [her] fun.”

Despite the weather not be cooperative, the model still looked smoking hot for the sun soaking session in an itty-bitty bikini the perfectly suited her incredible curves. The set included an impossibly tiny floral top with thin, striped straps and a plunging neckline. It featured minuscule triangle cups that sat slightly askew on her voluptuous assets, exposing an ample amount of cleavage that nearly spilled out entirely.

Instead of wearing matching bikini bottoms, Tahlia opted for a baby pink pair that popped against her already tan skin. The skimpy garment covered up only what was necessary, showcasing the stunner’s toned thighs and curvy hips thanks to its daringly high-cut design. The piece also featured a curved waistband that was pulled high above her navel, drawing attention to her flat midsection and abs.

Tahlia did not add any jewelry to her look, though she did sport a bucket hat in the same light pink hue. Its brim fell low on her head, effectively hiding her face but ensuring that all eyes remained on her flawless physique.

Fans were far from shy about showering the blond bombshell’s latest social media appearance with love. It has amassed more than 17,000 likes with just seven hours of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to leave compliments for the model’s stunning display.

“Holy heck you’re so gorgeous,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Tahlia was “body goals.”

“Omg you are too hot,” a third follower quipped.

“Love everything about this pic,” remarked a fourth admirer.

This is not the first time this week that Tahlia showed off her impressive bikini body on social media. Earlier this week, she shared another steamy shot that captured her rocking a bold red two-piece. That post proved popular as well, racking up more than 15,000 likes and 184 comments to date.