Laurence Bédard Flaunts Incredible Curves In Cropped Tube Top

The Canadian model sizzled in her revealing ensemble.

On Wednesday, April 29, Canadian model Laurence Bédard made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post for her 2.8 million followers to enjoy.

The photo shows the 26-year-old posing in a living room with a bull skull mounted on a wall. She sat with her shoulders back on a sizable sectional couch, adorned with numerous pillows. Laurence tilted her head and looked directly at the photographer, with a small smile playing on her lips.

The blond beauty sizzled in a beige tube top and a pair of high-waisted, black-and-white pants with a thigh slit. The revealing ensemble showcased her incredible cleavage, slender waist, and toned legs, much to the delight of her audience. In addition, fans could get a good view of her impressive tattoo collection. The Instagram star kept the sexy look relatively simple and only accessorized with a delicate gold necklace.

For the photo, the tattooed model wore her honey-colored hair in a sleek middle part and enhanced her natural beauty with a minimal amount of makeup. The subtle application featured sculpted eyebrows and voluminous lashes.

Laurence left a blue heart emoji in the post’s caption.

The snap appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 65,000 likes. Quite a few of her admirers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“D*mn you’re so beautiful and extremely sexy also you look absolutely amazing in that outfit,” gushed a fan.

“How do you [always] look so good every day?” added a different devotee.

“Wow you’re simply perfect,” said another follower, adding a string of heart-eye and red heart emoji to the comment.

“Such a great picture. Like your outfit as well. Thanks for sharing this lolobe4,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Laurence engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to flaunting her unbelievable body. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing risque outfits. Earlier this week, she drove fans wild by uploading a picture, in which she wore blue lace lingerie manufactured by the company, Adam and Eve. That provocative post has been liked over 50,000 times since it was shared.