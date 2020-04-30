Lauren Summer Shows Off Pert Derriere In A Thong For New Instagram Update

Lauren Summer teased her 2.5 million Instagram followers earlier this week with her most recent post, in which she showed off her pert derriere in a skimpy thong.

The two-photo slideshow captured Summer — who made headlines back in October 2019 when she and fellow model Julia Rose flashed their chests during Game 5 of last year’s World Series at Nationals Park — rocking a pair of flattering red panties with a casual T-shirt.

She wore the underwear bottoms pulled up high on her sides, which increased the contrast between her booty and her slender figure. The underwear boasted a thong bottom that bared a lot of skin. The front was placed low on Summer’s body, leaving her taut stomach exposed.

Summer wore a black graphic tee featuring Pink Floyd across the chest in red. The top also included an image of the band’s members in white with a rainbow in the middle.

The first photo showed Summer with her left to the camera. She turned her head to look at the camera with intent eyes and lips parted. In the second, she lifted up her T-shirt to expose more skin. As indicated in her caption, the pictures were taken by Dante Monteverde, a Miami-based photographer.

The photos attracted more than 197,000 likes and over 940 comments, proving to have been a hit with her fans. Instagram users took to the comments section to shower Summer in compliments and share their thoughts about this particular post.

“Okay booty queen lemme bask in your glory,” one user raved, pairing the message with a long string of hands raised emoji.

“Lauren, not only are u the most gorgeous and stunning girl ever but I also truly believe that you’re an amazing and a very kind person too,” raved another fan, following the words with several smileys, pointing fingers, a red heart and a red rose emoji.

“Literally my all time fav post notification,” a third one chimed in, including a heart-eyes emoji, a red heart and several fire at the end of the comment.

“Gorgeous as always girl,” added another, topping the reply with a pink double heart, a heart-eyes emoji and a fire.

Summer is known for her racy Instagram posts, many of which feature her in minimal clothing that push the limits of the platform’s community guidelines. As The Inquisitr has previously written, she has been posting a series of racy snapshots of herself alongside Kayla Lauren. In one particular shot, the duo posed poolside on a bright, clear day. Lauren wore a pair of bikini bottoms while topless as Summer provided cover for her naked chest holding a cleaning wipe over it.